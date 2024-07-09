“Back to Black” and “Industry” Star Marisa Abela Engaged to Jamie Bogyo After 4 Years of Dating

The actress, who portrayed Amy Winehouse in the recent biopic, said she's a "weeping mess" following the proposal

Jamie Bogyo/Instagram Marisa Abela and Jamie Bogyo announce engagement after four years of dating

Marisa Abela can add a new title to her name — fiancée!

The actress, 27, who portrayed Amy Winehouse in the 2024 biopic Back to Black, is set to tie the knot to her West End actor boyfriend, Jamie Bogyo, after four years of dating. Abela is also a series regular on the drama Industry.

Boygo happily revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 7, which began with a photo of Abela smiling from ear to ear while sporting her new ring and holding a red rose.

He playfully captioned the post, "She said she’ll think about it!"

The photo was followed by a video of Abela wrapping her legs around Bogyo while sharing a kiss and a clip of their loved ones surprising them after the special moment.

While Abela has yet to open up about the news on her own social media account, she commented on Boygo's post. "A weeping mess. 💞," she wrote.

In December, Bogyo celebrated their romance by sharing a sweet Instagram tribute to Abela on her birthday.

Jamie Bogyo/Instagram Marisa Abela and Jamie Bogyo

"Some folks can’t stand it, say time is a bandit, but I take the opposite view… Cause when I need a lift 🥁time brings a gift 🥁 another day with you! Happy Birthday baby- you’re timeless to me. ❤️," he wrote next to various photos chronicling their time together.

The engagement news comes months after Abela portrayed the late singer in Back to Black, which shares its title with Winehouse's second and final album.

“I'm really excited. It doesn't feel like it's me singing," she told PEOPLE in April at the film's world premiere in London.

Jamie Bogyo/Instagram Marisa Abela and Jamie Bogyo

"You know, when you inhabit a character, you do what it is that you need to do," she continued. "And that's my job as an actor to inhabit her in every corner of her life and to be able to tell the story at every single moment of her life."

Abela told PEOPLE that playing Winehouse, who died from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27, allowed her to learn more about authenticity.

"I mean, so much, you know, I think more than anything just how singular of an artist she was, how authentic, you know, as a songwriter, one of the most incredible poets," she said.



