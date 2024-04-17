Bake Off's Paul Hollywood receives MBE at Windsor Castle

WPA Pool - Getty Images

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood was honoured with an MBE at Windsor Castle today (April 17).

The renowned baker, who has appeared on the hit baking show since it's inception in 2010, received a firm handshake from HRH Princess Anne, as she handed over Hollywood's MBE.

Hollywood was announced as an upcoming recipient of an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours list, recognised for his services to baking and broadcasting.

Speaking after the ceremony, Hollywood recollected his sweet exchange with Princess Anne, who revealed her favourite baked treat.

"She did say 'baking is so integral to the DNA of us all. We love the smell'," said Hollywood. "And I said 'absolutely, I grew up with the smell'.

"I think she's particularly fond of Chelsea buns. I promised her some, so I put myself on the spot there."

Asked whether the royals were a fan of Bake Off, Hollywood added that they were "fully aware of [it], yes."

Hollywood also shared his delight at receiving the honour from Princess Anne.

"I've always been fond of the Princess Royal," he said. "I met her a few years ago at Buckingham Palace when the (then) Duke of Edinburgh wasn't very well. We were all with members of the royal family and I just happened to be there with Princess Anne.

"So to see her again today was fantastic."

Viewers recently saw Hollywood on screens in the 2024 Celeb Bake Off series which saw This Morning's Dermot O'Leary, Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox, comedian Leigh Francis and ex-Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews all win Star Baker aprons in their heats.

The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off and The Great British Bake Off air on Channel 4.

