BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay surprised by co-stars for birthday

BBC Radio 2 host Vernon Kay has received a special surprise from his fellow DJs on air, ahead of a landmark birthday.

Vernon is set to celebrate his 50th birthday this Sunday, with his BBC Radio colleagues opting to mark the occasion by wishing him a very happy birthday during Friday's (April 26) episode of the show.

To mark the occasion, he was treated to a pre-recorded performance from several of Radio 2's stars singing an altered version of Stevie Wonder's 'Happy Birthday' to him.

Stars such as Gaby Roslin, Jeremy Vine, Fearne Cotton and Richie Anderson all collaborated to deliver the musical tribute — featuring lyrics such as 'Cause we all know in our minds/ That you’re only 29.'

The musical number wasn't the only treat planned for Vernon's birthday either, with the Radio 2 DJ being shown a series of recorded birthday tributes from the likes of Ricardo Santos — captain of Vernon's favourite football team, Bolton Wanderers FC — and Shed 7’s Rick Witter.

Radio 1 star Greg James also joined in on the festivities, heading into the BBC studios to pay Vernon a visit.

"Ahhh lovely @greg_james came by to say HappyBirthday!!" Vernon wrote on his Instagram account, alongside an image of himself and Greg sat together, with the latter holding up a '50' birthday badge.

The festivities didn't end there either, with Vernon being treated to montage of messages from teachers and pupils at his old school who wanted to wish him the best for his half-century birthday.

"Vernon, as the Head Teacher of your old secondary school, St Joseph’s, I know that your legacy still stands in this school," the school's Headteacher said.

"Because 'Once a Joey, always a Joey'. There are a few special people who would like to wish you halfway to a 100th birthday. Happy Birthday."

Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show airs on weekdays at 9.30am.

