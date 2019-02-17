Beats and the NBA Teamed Up for All-Star Weekend

Beats have long been a staple in the NBA. The headphones are more than just music-listening devices-they've become a part of players' accessory collections, used for everything from pre-game tunnel walks to post-game interviews.

And now, Beats and the NBA are making their connection even more official with a collection of team-branded Beats Studio 3 headphones, launching in tandem with All-Star Weekend (aka this weekend). The noise-canceling headphones are currently available for six teams, including the Warriors, 76ers, and Lakers. And what's more, they're pretty damn stylish, using tonal colorways that aren't too look-at-me to wear all year long. Check them all out right here.