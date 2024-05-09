“Below Deck Mediterranean” Star Aesha Scott and Boyfriend Scott Dobson Are Engaged

"I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised," the Bravo reality star said

Aesha Scott has gone from girlfriend to fiancée!

The Below Deck Mediterranean star, 31, is set to tie the knot with Scott “Scotty” Dobson after four years of dating.

Scott spoke exclusively with Us Weekly in an article published on Wednesday, May 8, to share the sweet details about their special engagement, which happened earlier this month.

“Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised,” the reality star told the outlet, referring to a beach location just outside her hometown in New Zealand.

Aesha Scott/ Instagram Aesha Scott and boyfriend Scotty Dobbo

Dobson took all of the important details into account when planning for the big moment, including thoughtful details for the design of her engagement ring.

Scott’s beau partnered with Layla Kaisi, his future bride’s favorite jewelry designer, to create a meaningful custom piece.

“Scott was so thoughtful and cared deeply about creating a piece that truly symbolized Aesha and his love for her,” Kaisi, 29, told the magazine. Her clientele includes Minnie Driver.

For the design, Dobson and Kaisi went for a ring that featured a round-cut diamond center set and a medley of accent diamonds meant to represent each member of his fiancée’s family.

Scott and Dobson have been in each other’s lives for a long time, as the two went to high school together. However, they did not officially become a couple until around a decade later and publicly confirmed their relationship by 2020.

The couple also recently celebrated another milestone in their road to forever by buying a home.

“After five months of offers and hopes going up and then down, having been conditional three times, and still living out of suitcases on the floor we have finally gone unconditional on a place we both ADORE!!!!!!” Scott captioned a March 7 Instagram post about their journey to become homeowners.

According to the reality star, she and Dobson “both felt at home the moment we walked in the door.”

She’d previously opened up about their plan to make roots while appearing on a 2023 episode of Below Deck Down Under.

“Scott and I have been together for over two years now, and we’re planning to buy a house in New Zealand,” she said at the time. “Because living in the converted ambulance has been lovely, but we would really like to poop in real toilets instead of in buckets. The next step in our relationship is flushing.”



