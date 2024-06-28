Ben Affleck Moved His Stuff Out Mansion He Shares With Jennifer Lopez: Report

It looks like the end is nigh for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

A source tells People magazine that Affleck recently moved his stuff out of the Beverly Hills mansion he shares with Lopez.

Affleck moved his possession from the home while J. Lo. was away in Europe, (where she was praised for flying coach).

The couple also recently put the $61 million mansion up for sale, and a second source told People that Affleck has actually been living in a rental in Brentwood for the past few months.

“He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids,” the source said.

The two remarried in 2022, but have been reportedly estranged for months.

Earlier this year, the two actors went 47 days without being seen in public together before finally appearing together in May for high school graduation events for Affleck’s daughter, Violet, who he fathered with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Although a split seems imminent, no divorce has been announced, and Lopez is set to star in two upcoming movies for a production company Affleck owns with friend Matt Damon.

