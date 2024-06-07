The Best Photos of the Duke of Westminter and Olivia Henson's Wedding

This morning, in what is sure to be one of the most notable society weddings of the year, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, wed Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral. Prince William was there solo, sans his wife Kate Middleton, who continues to stay out of the public eye as she receives cancer treatment. William's cousin Princess Eugenie also attended without her husband. Prince Harry, meanwhile, declined the invitation.

As royal reporter Victoria Murphy explained, "Last December, a source confirmed to T&C that Harry and Meghan were not attending the wedding. It is understood they were not snubbed, but that the decision was reached by mutual agreement. There can be no doubt that the presence of both brothers would have dominated the headlines with speculation over the state of their relationship. And Harry does now live on the other side of the world."



The bride wore a historic Fabergé tiara and a bespoke Emma Victoria Payne dress and veil, and accessorized with blue velvet shoes; the groom added a pop of color to his traditional outfit with a pink tie. Henson, now a Duchess, also carried a bouquet of flowers picked from the gardens of her soon-to-be home, Eaton Hall, where the reception will take place this evening.

Here, see all the best photos from the Duke and Duchess of Westminster's June wedding:

Sealed with a kiss! The newlyweds, now the Duke and Duchess of Westminster, shared a smooch as they greeted crowds outside the Cathedral.

The outside of the church was covered in lush greenery and flowers.

The happy couple waved as they left the ceremony.

Olivia wore a Emma Victoria Payne dress and veil, and the Fabergé Myrtle Leaf tiara.

Prince William spoke with other wedding guests as he left.

The Prince of Wales was all smiles.

The groom's sisters, Lady Viola Grosvenor and Lady Edwina Grosvenor, waved to the crowd as they arrived.

Princess Eugenie was among the guests at the wedding.

Here, Natalia Grosvenor, the mother of the groom, waves next to Rupert Henson, father of the bride.

The three bridesmaids—the groom's nieces—wore matching dresses with bows in the back.

Dean of Chester, the Very Revd Dr Tim Stratford (left), and Bishop of Chester, Right Revd Mark Tanner (right), who officiated the wedding.

A close-up of the historic tiara that Olivia wore.

The embroidery on her veil and dress was inspired by her great-grandmother's dress from 1880.

A view of the back of her dress, which featured a cutout.

It was a very windy wedding day.

Olivia's bouquet of flowers featured Meadow grass, Ox eye daisies, Iris, Rose, Clematis, Mock orange, Scabious, Sweet pea, Astrantia, Martagon lily and Love in a mist. They were all picked from the Eaton Hall gardens.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

