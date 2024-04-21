Best Portraits from the Festival of Books: John Green, Henry Winkler and more

Taylor Arthur
·2 min read
Los Angeles, CA - April 20: Lucky Diaz in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles, CA, Saturday, April 20, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Lucky Diaz, author of "La Guitarrista," in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.

The 29th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returned to USC with a first ever live stream of activities.

Many of the participants and guests stopped by our portrait studio: John Green, Henry Winkler, Sophia Bush, Max Greenfield, Lois Lowry and more poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians.

Here are some of the best photos from the day of people who did their best to entertain our photographer Myung J. Chun.

Max Greenfield in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Max Greenfield in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Maris Pasquale Doran and Phillipa Soo in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Maris Pasquale Doran and Phillipa Soo in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Henry Winkler in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Henry Winkler in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
George Stephanopoulos in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Author John Green in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Author John Green in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Actor Hannah Marks at the Festival of Books
Actor Hannah Marks at the Festival of Books.
Actor Cree at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles.
Actor Cree at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles.
Actor Felix Mallard at the Festival of Books.
Felix Mallard at the Festival of Books.
Judy Reyes in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Judy Reyes in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Jennifer Baker in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Jennifer Baker in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Sarah Myer in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Sarah Myer in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles.
Melania Luisa Marte in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Melania Luisa Marte in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Tiffany Chang in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Tiffany Chang in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Natasha Deon in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Natasha Deon in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Heather Scott Partington in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Heather Scott Partington in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Lois Lowry in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Lois Lowry in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Robin Benway in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Robin Benway in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Aida Salazar in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Aida Salazar in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Sophia Bush in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Sophia Bush in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Kim Johnson in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Kim Johnson in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Molly McGhee in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Molly McGhee in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Airea D. Matthews in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio.
Airea D. Matthews in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Karin Slaughterher in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Karin Slaughterher in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.
Roda Ahmed in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Roda Ahmed in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books .
Kristen Kiesling in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio
Kristen Kiesling in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books.

