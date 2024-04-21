Best Portraits from the Festival of Books: John Green, Henry Winkler and more
Taylor Arthur
·2 min read
The 29th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returned to USC with a first ever live stream of activities.
Many of the participants and guests stopped by our portrait studio: John Green, Henry Winkler, Sophia Bush, Max Greenfield, Lois Lowry and more poets, artists, chefs, journalists, celebrities and musicians.
Here are some of the best photos from the day of people who did their best to entertain our photographer Myung J. Chun.
