These are the best public schools in California, Niche says. See who made the list

What are the best public schools in California?

According to Niche’s 2024 Best Schools in America list, they include elementary, middle and high schools in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Santa Barbara and San Diego.

The ranking and review website graded schools on a scale of A+ through D-, focusing at factors such as academics, diversity, teachers and college prep.

Niche based its rankings on “the most up-to-date data available from dozens of public data sources” such as the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Census Bureau “along with millions of reviews from students, parents and residents,” the company said on its website.

The site has nearly 2.5 million school reviews from students, parents and teachers, it said.

Here’s which California schools made the Best Schools in America list:

Top California elementary schools

Here are the top 10 public elementary schools in California, according to Niche:

Mt. Everest Academy in San Diego Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills Montecito Union in Santa Barbara Lucille M. Nixon Elementary School in Palo Alto Duveneck Elementary School in Palo Alto Ohlone Elementary School in Palo Alto Carmel Del Mar Elementary School in Del Mar Tulita Elementary School in Redondo Beach Happy Valley Elementary School in Santa Cruz Valentine Elementary School in San Marino

Top California middle schools

Here are the top 10 public middle schools in California, according to Niche:

The Science Academy STEM Magnet in Los Angeles Riverside STEM Academy in Riverside Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM in Los Angeles Mt. Everest Academy in San Diego Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills Preuss School UCSD in La Jolla Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies in Los Angeles Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School in Palo Alto Fletcher Middle School in Palo Alto Western Center Academy in Hemet

Top California high schools

Here are the top 10 high schools in California, according to Niche:

California Academy of Mathematics and Science in Carson Troy High School in Fullerton Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego Academy of the Canyons in Santa Clarita California School of the Arts San Gabriel Valley in Duarte University High School in Fresno Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto University High School in Irvine

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.