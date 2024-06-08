Beyoncé Rocks a Prince Shirt on the Late Icon's Birthday — and 20 Years After They Performed Together!

Speaking about Beyoncé prior to his death, Prince said, "The sky's the limit as to what she could do, because she's so very talented"

Beyonce/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty Beyoncé wears a Prince T-shirt on what would have been the music icon's 66th birthday in June 2024

Real recognize real.

Beyoncé took a brief break from her current country streak this week to celebrate a genre-bending music legend, Prince.

The pop star, 42, honored the rock, pop and funk icon — who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016 — with an outfit, which she shared on social media on Friday, June 7, the late musician's birthday.

On the date, which would have marked Prince's 66th birthday, Beyoncé shared two Instagram posts showcasing an outfit that included a nod to the "When Doves Cry" singer.

In the new pics, the Cowboy Carter artist rocked a classic and timeless look: black boots, light-wash boyfriend jeans and a black T-shirt.

Her graphic tee of choice, of course, was a Prince and the Revolution shirt, which featured the late musician’s iconic symbol that he changed his name to at one point.

Beyonce/Instagram Beyoncé wears a Prince and the Revolution T-shirt on Prince's birthday in 2024

The "CUFF IT" singer paired the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a brown fur coat, and accessorized with a chunky silver choker and earrings.

Beyoncé also nodded to another timely event, Pride Month, complementing her black and purple Prince tee with a patchwork denim Balenciaga handbag decorated with two pride flags.

Beyoncé let the ensemble speak for itself, simply captioning her posts with a purple heart emoji — likely a nod to Prince’s famous song (plus album and film), “Purple Rain,” which the pop star once performed with him.

M. Caulfield/WireImage Prince and Beyoncé perform together at the 2004 Grammy Awards

Prior to Prince's 2016 death, the musicians shared the stage at the 2004 Grammy Awards, where they performed a medley of their hits including “Purple Rain” — plus “Baby I'm Star,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and “Crazy In Love.”

The “Raspberry Beret” singer previously shared in an interview that he didn’t necessarily give Beyoncé any advice prior to their joint performance.

Rather, he said, “I was really curious as to how much she knew musically, and I was really pleased to find out that she knew a lot about scales — mixolydian scales and Egyptian styles — and different things like that.”

“I was just trying to show her some chords on the piano," Prince continued, "and help her to respect the fact that if she learns piano — à la Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles and things like that — I mean, the sky's the limit as to what she could do, because she's so very talented.”



