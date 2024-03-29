Beyonce to usher in her country era with new album Cowboy Carter

Beyonce fans are eagerly saddling themselves up for the release of her new country-inspired album.

The 42-year-old American pop superstar will release Act II: Cowboy Carter on Friday, the follow on from 2022’s Grammy winning album Renaissance, which marked Act I of the trifecta.

The new record has been preceded by two hit singles – Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages – which dropped on the day of the Super Bowl and beckoned in the singer’s country era.

Following their success, the Texas-born star became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart last month with Texas Hold Em’ and she topped the UK singles charts for the first time in almost 14 years.

On Wednesday, she shared further details on her Instagram about the track list of her eighth solo studio album, which includes a cover of Dolly Parton’s 1973 classic Jolene.

US country star Parton confirmed the cover would feature in a social media post by encouraging her fans to listen to her original version while they wait for the release of Cowboy Carter.

Listen to my original “Jolene” while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER – Dolly P https://t.co/jtw7AcQ1Cq pic.twitter.com/ghHWTekQhp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 28, 2024

There is also a mention of Dolly P on the track list – likely also a reference to Parton – and one called The Linda Martell Show, a nod to the groundbreaking country performer who became the first black woman to play at the Grand Ole Opry.

The American Requiem, Blackbird, Protector, My Rose, Bodyguard, Daughter, Spaghetti, Alligator Tears and Smoke Hour II are among a host of the other track titles.

As well as Just For Fun, II Most Wanted, Levi’s Jeans, Flamenco, Ya Ya, Oh Louisiana, Desert Eagle, Riverdance, II Hands II Heaven, Tyrant and Sweet Honey Buckin’ and Amen.

The tracklist also mentions Smoke Hour Willie Nelson, but it is not clear if Nelson is involved with the project.

Ahead of the release, Beyonce thanked her fans “from the bottom of my heart” for their support of the album so far.

She also said she felt “honoured” to be the first black woman to top the US country chart but hopes that an artist’s race – in relation to music genres – will one day become “irrelevant”.

Reflecting on the album’s origin, the singer revealed it was born from an experience where she “did not feel welcome”, which inspired her to do a deep dive into the history of country music.

The 32-time Grammy award winner wrote: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.

“Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

She also teased that there would be “a few surprises” on the album and said she has “collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect”.

“I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound”, she added.

“I focused on this album as a continuation of Renaissance… I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyonce’ album. This is act ii Cowboy Carter, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

Her last album Renaissance shot to number one in countries across the world, including the UK and US.

It also picked up a host of awards including the Grammy for best dance/electronic album and best R&B song for its track Cuff It, best traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off The Sofa and best dance/electronic music recording for Break My Soul.