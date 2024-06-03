Bia previews Cardi B diss track after fellow rapper threatens to sue

Another day, another diss track.

Bia and Cardi B exchanged in lyrical spats over the weekend, which came to a head when the "Besito" rapper suggested Cardi cheated on her husband Offset.

On Sunday morning, Bia, 32, posted a snippet on Instagram from an upcoming diss track in which she accuses Cardi, 31, of "lyin' on your vows" and Offset of sleeping with another woman in the same home the couple lives in.

"How you mad at him cheating on you?" She continues. "Tell him the truth."

Bia went on to take digs at Cardi's speaking skills and her "mid" body, adding that her peer doesn't write her own music.

"'SUE ME' ??? That's not hip hop," Bia captioned the post.

Cardi was the first to share a snippet of Bia's diss track on Saturday night during an Instagram Live session with fans.

The "Enough (Miami)" rapper claimed a producer close to Offset said Bia was spreading a rumor that Cardi was cheating on her husband and she had a video to prove it.

Initially, Cardi said she thought someone was trying to start drama between the female rappers until she was sent the diss track.

Cardi B said a mutual friend sent her Bia's diss track.

In December, Cardi told fans she was "single" and had been separated from the former Migos rapper after six years of marriage. The two seemingly rekindled their relationship and have made public appearances together although they have not officially commented on where they stand now.

Cardi said she'd welcome Bia going "battle for battle," but she draws the line when it comes to rumors about her family.

"You trying to mess with my home. … To me, that's beyond rap," she said, adding she'll "sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, court receipts."

Cardi added that she'd sue Bia for every penny, suggesting she "find something safe to do."

Bia's diss track tease seemed to be prompted by Cardi's verse on the remix of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's "Wanna Be," which came out Friday.

In the verse, Cardi raps, "Guess I'm a teacher since you wanna sub me / She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / Please, don't nobody wanna be ya."

