Biden campaign cashes in on Trump’s historic trial day as they share reports of him sleeping in court

President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign appears to be capitalising on his 2024 rival Donald Trump’s new nickname — “Sleepy Don” — after the former president allegedly was spotted falling asleep in the criminal courtroom.

Mr Trump gained the nickname “Sleepy Don” after it was reported that the former president appeared to be nodding off as jury selection was underway in the so-called hush money trial — the first-ever criminal trial against a sitting or former US president.

The Biden team seemed to welcome this new nickname with open arms after the Republican ex-president repeatedly branded the president as “Sleepy Joe” on the campaign trail.

The president’s team retweeted a video of New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman telling CNN about seeing Mr Trump allegedly dozing off during jury selection.

“His head would fall down. He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest and his mouth kept going slack,” the team wrote.

The Biden-Harris campaign also posted a meme making fun of Mr Trump’s fiery late-night Truth Social posts as he is allegedly snoozing on this historic day.

Despite the amusing retweets, Mr Biden himself has remained quiet on the fact that his GOP competitor is in criminal court.

CNN reported that Mr Biden allegedly shook his head after he was asked whether he watched any of Mr Trump’s criminal trial.

Similarly, the White House Press Secretary declined to comment on the historical nature of the hush money trial.

Mr Trump’s new label took off on X, trending alongside hilarious tweets. Some of these posts asked about where Trump ally Mike Lindell, better known as “My Pillow Guy,” was during Trump’s alleged nap.

Mr Trump has been accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records after allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels a whopping $130,000 in exchange for her silence over a 2006 affair. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jury selection will continue on Tuesday morning.