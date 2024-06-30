“Big Time Rush” Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Nickelodeon series 'Big Time Rush' ran from 2009 to 2013

Sam Jones/Nickelodeon Carlos Pena, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Kendall Schmidt of 'Big Time Rush' in 2012

It's been over a decade since Big Time Rush ended on Nickelodeon, but Big Time Rush the band has been as busy as ever.

The series followed the adventures of Kendall Knight (Kendall Schmidt), Carlos Garcia (Carlos PenaVega), James Diamond (James Maslow) and Logan Mitchell (Logan Henderson), a group of young hockey players from Duluth, Minn., who are recruited by a producer to form a boy band.

Premiering in 2009, the show ran for four seasons before ending in 2013. The actual real-life group Big Time Rush was a smash on and off screen. Their debut album BTR was certified platinum, they had their own movie and they had massive worldwide tours (including a memorable jaunt with One Direction). The group also won the World Music Award for best live act in 2014.

Ahead of the series finale in 2013, PenaVega told The Toronto Sun that while the show made them successful, it may have turned others off to their music to a degree.

"The show has definitely been our main audience. We have 4 million kids watching. So when you put a song out, 4 million kids hear it," he said. "When you put a song on the radio, you're not going to have 4 million people listening. It's a blessing and a curse being on Nickelodeon — it's gotten us where we are now, though some people are standoffish to us because of that."

Lisa Lake/Getty Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt of Big Time Rush in 2023

The band reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 for a virtual performance and released their first single since their hiatus, "Call It Like I See It," in 2021. They performed reunion shows in New York and Chicago, as well as at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in Philadelphia, that December.

Throughout their hiatus, the members remained close friends, and their relationship has only improved as they've grown up. Schmidt told PEOPLE that there was less "ego involved" when they reunited than when they first started because they "all have grown individually."

In 2022, they embarked on their Forever Tour, followed by their Can't Get Enough Tour in summer 2023. That June, they released their fourth studio album, Another Life, released on their own independent label, Bought the Rights.

Find out what the band, as well as the rest of the Big Time Rush cast, is up to now.

Kendall Schmidt as Kendall Knight

Nickelodeon ; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Kendall Knight on 'Big Time Rush'; Kendall Schmidt in 2023

Schmidt starred as Kendall Knight, the defacto leader of the band.

Following the end of Big Time Rush, Schmidt returned to his prior duo, Heffron Drive, with Dustin Belt, releasing their album Happy Mistakes in 2014. Schmidt served as writer, producer and executive producer on the project, and the group performed at the 2014 A Capitol Fourth show and embarked on a winter tour. They released several other singles and EPs through 2018.

Schmidt's personal life has had major developments as well.

On Nov. 23, 2023, Schmidt announced he and Mica Von Turkovich were married and expecting their first child. He first captioned a photo with Von Turkovich at their wedding, "Thankful for my baby ♥️," followed by a video of Von Turkovich in a crop top showing off her growing belly, writing, "Thankful for our baby 🤍."

The couple met in 2012 and had been dating since 2015. Schmidt proposed to Von Turkovich in June 2022. Bandmate Henderson commented on the pregnancy announcement, "So thankful for this little family. Love you," while Maslow responded with heart emojis.

Carlos PenaVega as Carlos Garcia

Katie Yu / Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett ; John Nacion/Variety/Getty Carlos Garcia on 'Big Time Rush'; Carlos PenaVega in 2023

Carlos PenaVega played Carlos Garcia, the daredevil and goofball of the band.

He married Alexa PenaVega, whom he met in a Bible study group, in January 2014. The pair welcomed sons Ocean King PenaVega in December 2016 and Kingston James PenaVega in June 2019, followed by daughter Rio Rey in May 2021.

Professionally, Carlos has been quite busy as well. He released solo singles "Bésame" and "Electrico" in Spanish, and he and Alexa each competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 21 in 2015. The pair co-starred in several Hallmark movies, including the film series Picture Perfect Mysteries, and Carlos also starred with Adelaide Kane in A Midnight Kiss. He previously told PEOPLE that working together enables them to have as much family time as possible.

Carlos and Alexa co-authored the books What If Love Is the Point? and Ocean's World and co-founded the Cross Your Heart Original online store, which closed in June 2020. They moved from Los Angeles to Maui in 2017.

In 2022, Carlos explained that he and his family have their own tour bus when Big Time Rush hits the road now, joking that his bandmates "just wouldn't survive" with his three kids.

"My kids are amazing," he cracked to PEOPLE, "but having three kids — I think five dogs would be easier than three kids."

James Maslow as James Diamond

Nickelodeon ; Michael Tullberg/Getty James Diamond on 'Big Time Rush'; James Maslow in 2023

Maslow played the hunky "pretty boy" of the group, James Diamond, in Big Time Rush. Since the end of the series, Maslow has released several singles and one solo album, How I Like It.

He competed on Dancing With the Stars season 18 in 2014, where he made it to the finals and finished in fourth place. He's continued acting, starring in several TV movies, including Lifetime's Flowers In the Attic sequel Seeds of Yesterday, as well as guest roles in series including The Big Bang Theory, Penguins of Madagascar and the iCarly reboot, in which he reprised his role of Shane from the original Nickelodeon run.

In 2018, Maslow appeared in the debut U.S. season of Celebrity Big Brother. He founded a clothing line, Vacation Club, in 2020, and is one half of the DJ duo LTX with Eugene Ugorski. Maslow is also an active YouTube vlogger, often documenting his workouts, as well as his music career.

He'll next appear in the Christmas movie Holiday Twist alongside Sean Astin. Maslow is in a relationship with health coach Caitlin Spears.

Logan Henderson as Logan Mitchell

Ed Araquel / Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett ; Rich Polk/Getty Logan Mitchell on 'Big Time Rush&'; Logan Henderson in 2022

Henderson, who played the brainiac Logan Mitchell, took time off to focus on his personal life when Big Time Rush ended. He dated Makenzie Vega, Alexa's younger sister, from 2014 to 2016, and released his debut solo single "Sleepwalker" in January 2017.

Henderson said going solo post-Big Time Rush was simultaneously "difficult and freeing," explaining to Billboard, "It’s amazing how many things were taken care of … being part of such a big project and a lot of things that I had just not thought about. So the things that I'm thinking about now [are] like every little aspect of a song, about how we present the information, about what stuff looks like, how it all ties in together."

Henderson released his debut solo album, Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams - Pt. 1, in May 2018. He said in an interview with Tidal that the subject matter included "past relationships, past addictions." His single from the upcoming Pt. 2, "Pull Me Deep," was released that August.

Henderson divides his time between Las Vegas and Los Angeles and has been in a relationship with Jasmine Martin-Lof since 2019.

Stephen Kramer Glickman as Gustavo Rocque

Nickelodeon ; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Gustavo Rocque on 'Big Time Rush'; Stephen Kramer Glickman in 2023

Canada-born comedian Stephen Kramer Glickman starred as Big Time Rush's manager Gustavo Rocque.

Since Big Time Rush concluded, Glickman voiced Toady in Storks, Ned in White Fang and Nox in Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild. He's had guest roles in TV shows Stuck In the Middle and Nickelodeon's The Really Loud House. Glickman is a creator and co-host of the comedy podcast The Night Time Show, which debuted in 2015.

Tanya Chisholm as Kelly Wainwright

Nickelodeon ; Tanya Chisholm Instagram Kelly Wainwright on 'Big Time Rush'; Tanya Chisholm in 2020

Dancer and actor Tanya Chisholm starred as Gustavo's assistant Kelly Wainwright in Big Time Rush.

She's worked steadily since the show ended in 2013, with roles in movies including The 24th about the 1917 Houston riots. Wainwright has also had guest arcs on several TV shows, including Tyler Perry's Sistas and All the Queen's Men.

Ciara Bravo as Katie Knight

Robert Voets/Nickelodeon/courtesy Everett ; Kevin Winter/FilmMagic Katie Knight on 'Big Time Rush'; Ciara Bravo in 2022

Ciara Bravo has worked consistently before and after her tenure as Kendall's little sister Katie in Big Time Rush.

She starred in the TV series Red Band Society, Second Chance and Wayne and appeared in the 2020 Hulu miniseries A Teacher and in Most Dangerous Game in 2023. In film, Bravo appeared in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and co-starred as Tom Holland's love interest in the 2021 drama Cherry. She has modeled for couture brands including Celine, Dior and Miu Miu, and in April 2023, narrated the Popcorn for Dinner podcast sitcom.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.