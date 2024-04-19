Trapped B.C. orca calf seen taking '40 pounds of seal' from First Nation members

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A young killer whale trapped in a B.C. lagoon appears to have fed on chunks of seal meat thrown into the water, as preparations continue for a rescue attempt.

A video posted on Facebook shows the young female whale with distinctive pale skin taking two large pieces of meat, then diving below the surface.

The person who posted the video late Thursday says it shows members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation feeding the whale "nearly 40 pounds of seal."

Veterinarians have been closely monitoring the two-year-old whale for any signs she is feeding in the lagoon, 450 kilometres northwest of Victoria, where she has been trapped alone for four weeks since her mother became stranded and died.

An initial attempt last Friday to corral the 700-kilogram orca so they could take her to the open ocean failed when the calf refused to leave the deep parts of the lagoon.

A seine netting vessel has arrived in Zeballos, B.C., ahead of another expected attempt to rescue the whale, which has been named kwiisahi?is, or Brave Little Hunter by the Ehattesaht First Nation.

The flat-bottom aluminum netting vessel has a built-in crane-like device for lifting heavy nets, and it's expected to be deployed as part of a new rescue effort that could happen at any time.

Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says the next attempt to rescue the calf will "happen eventually."

Additional equipment and resources, including marine experts from the Vancouver Aquarium, the Fisheries Department and Indigenous nations, have gathered again in Zeballos for the second planned rescue attempt.

One of the Facebook videos shows the orca surfacing and circling near shore as a person chants, "Hello kwiisahi?is, hello kwiisahi?is."

After one chunk of meat splashes down in the water, the whale quickly plucks it from the surface, then dives away.

"She got it! Good girl," says one observer.

In a second video, the whale takes a piece of meat floating still on the surface.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

    NAT059 – (Killer-Whale-Calf) ZEBALLOS, B.C. x–17s.

  • B.C. woman tries to coax trapped killer calf out of tidal lagoon with her violin

    ZEBALLOS, B.C. — A Nanaimo, B.C., woman says she is serenading a killer whale calf with her violin, hoping to entice the orca to leave the remote lagoon where she has been trapped alone for almost four weeks. Carol Love says she is watching the tides at the Vancouver Island lagoon and will be playing the violin at every high tide to entice the orca calf to pass through a narrow channel, under a bridge and into the open ocean. Love, a Canadian military veteran, says her first visit to the bridge

  • Three B.C. hunters fined and banned for unlawfully killing wildlife near Kamloops

  • Toronto Zoo says 'friendly and determined' snow leopard Jita is pregnant

    TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says Jita the "friendly and determined" two-year-old snow leopard is pregnant. Jita was brought to the Toronto Zoo in January after she was identified as a suitable match for nine-year-old male Pemba, who zoo officials describe as playful and sensitive. Zoo officials claim it was "love at first sight" – or smell – between the pair of snow leopards. They say Jita's birthing window is likely between May 6 and 27, but the size of her litter has not been confirmed. In a new

  • Newsroom Ready: Nanaimo, B.C. woman plays violin for stranded killer whale calf

    Carol Love says she's hoping she can coax a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote B.C. tidal lagoon playing a few tunes on her violin at high tide. The Canadian Forces veteran from Nanaimo, B.C. says she plans to stand on the bridge playing her violin in hopes the sounds will convince the young female killer whale to swim under the bridge and out to the open ocean. (April 18, 2024)