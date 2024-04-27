Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates Celebrate Daughter Jennifer’s 28th Birthday

"I’m in awe of how you dive headfirst into everything you set your mind to,” the former CEO of Microsoft said

Bill Gates/Instagram Bill and Jennifer Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are celebrating their daughter Jennifer Gates turning 28!

On Friday, April 26, both parents shared sweet social media tributes for their oldest child’s birthday.

“Happy birthday, @jenngatesnassar!,” the former Microsoft CEO, 68, began in an Instagram caption.

Paula Lobo/Getty Jennifer Gates Nassar and Bill Gates, September 2023

“From becoming an incredible mother to tackling medical school and maintaining your passion for show jumping—I’m in awe of how you dive headfirst into everything you set your mind to,” the proud father wrote.

Bill shared a photo of the father-daughter duo posing underwater while scuba diving. Jennifer could be seen giving the cameraman a “thumbs up” sign.

Melinda, 59, posted a snap of her and her oldest child together when Jennifer was just a baby.

“Happy 28th birthday to the one who made me a mom 🥰 I love you, Jenn!” she captioned the sweet photo of the pair smiling. In the picture, the mother of three held Jennifer while standing outdoors.

Melinda Gates Instagram Bill Gates, Melinda Gates family

Bill and Melinda, who were married for 27 years before their 2021 divorce, are also parents to son Rory John Gates, 23, and daughter Phoebe Adele Gates, 21.

Phoebe also joined in by wishing her oldest sibling a very special day.

“Happy birthday to my 🌎,” the youngest of the Gates children wrote as her Instagram caption.

The 21-year-old shared a candid photo of her big sister sitting on the edge of a boat, staring away from the camera.

Yana Paskova/Getty Jennifer Gates and her parents, Bill and Melinda Gates

The family is known to share their love and support for one another via social media.

“Pediatrician incoming!!! 💗👩‍⚕️” Jennifer captioned a March 15 Instagram post after receiving her placement in the National Resident Matching Program.

“Thrilled to finally share that after 4 years of medical school, I’ve matched for residency at Mt. Sinai on the Pediatrics Research pathway,” she added, sharing her excitement for the accomplishment.

“Congratulations @jenngatesnassar!” Bill wrote in an Instagram Stories post, next to his daughter's picture. “I’m so impressed by you—and the doctor you’re becoming."

Meanwhile, in Jennifer’s Instagram comment section, Melinda wrote, “I am so proud of you! Congratulations on this next chapter.”

Phoebe also rooted for her sister, adding a pair of hand-clapping emojis underneath Jennifer’s post.

At the start of the year, Melinda shared an Instagram carousel of photos which included “a few of the moments that made 2023 so memorable."

The first photo of the upload was a picture of herself sitting with Jennifer, her husband, Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar, and the couple’s first child — a baby girl who was born in March.

