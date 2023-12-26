Black Panther's Angela Bassett teams up with Robert De Niro for new Netflix series

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Black Panther star Angela Bassett and Robert De Niro have joined forces for upcoming Netflix series Zero Day.

According to Deadline, the limited series will star De Niro as George Mullen, "a popular but complicated figure", who comes out of retirement to head a commission investigating a global cyberattack.

Bassett will play President Mitchell, a sharp and insightful political strategist with an allegiance to Mullen.

Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens has also been cast in the six-episode series as Evan Green, a "charismatic loudmouth" who hosts a political television program and is one of Mullen's primary critics.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Matthew Modine will portray Speaker of the House Richard Dreyer, Bill Camp will play CIA Director Lashce, Ozark's McKinley Belcher III will play DOJ lawyer Carl Lopez, and Transparent actor Gaby Hoffman will portray "soulless" billionaire Monica Kidder.

The star-studded ensemble also includes Clark Gregg, Mark Ivanir, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

Zero Day is created, written and executive produced by Eric Newman (Narcos) and Noah Oppenheim (The Maze Runner). De Niro also serves as an executive producer.

The series marks a reunion between De Niro and Bassett, who previously co-starred in Frank Oz's 2001 heist film The Score.



It also reunites De Niro and Plemons, who co-starred in Martin Scorsese's latest epic Killers of the Flower Moon.

The acclaimed film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser, is based on the true story of the Osage Native American tribe murders in the 1920s after oil was found on their land.

Zero Day has yet to receive a release date.

