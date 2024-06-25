Body found in West Yorkshire canal

A body has been found in a West Yorkshire canal, prompting a police investigation.

Officers received reports of the discovery at The Moorings, off Doncaster Road, Wakefield, at about 14:40 BST on Monday.

Emergency services attended the Calder and Hebble Navigation and recovered the body a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said it was currently working to establish the person's identity and cause of death at this "early stage" in the inquiry.

