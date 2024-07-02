This Boise restaurant was a ‘cherished gathering place.’ It just closed permanently

The Lulu’s expansion experiment has come to an end.

After opening a second pizzeria in 2021 and then closing it in 2023, Lulu’s reopened at the same spot — 2475 S. Apple St. — yet again months later.

But now the comeback officially is over.

Lulu’s Pizza has shuttered its Apple Street location permanently, according to its Facebook page.

The original Lulu’s Pizza & Sushi — a staple for roughly two decades — continues to pump out New York-style pies at 2594 N. Bogus Basin Road.

A traditional, family-style pizza restaurant, Lulu’s on Apple Street reopened Nov. 30 of 2023. Unlike the original location, it did not offer sushi.

Thanking customers, Lulu’s in Southeast Boise said the announcement was made “with heavy hearts.”

“For months since reopening in late November 2023, Lulu’s has been more than just a pizzeria; it was been a cherished gathering place where laughter, stories and countless memories have been shared over slices of the best pizza in town.

“... Thank you for being a part of the journey.”