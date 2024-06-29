Bolt of lightning obliterates ancient tree in ‘incredible footage’

A towering tree that had undoubtedly stood for generations was demolished instantaneously by a lightning bolt Saturday in France.

Nahel Belgherze, an extreme weather enthusiast, posted video of the spectacular display via X, stating:

“Incredible footage of a lightning bolt hitting and decimating a large tree in Augé, western France earlier today.”

⚡️Incredible footage of a lightning bolt hitting and decimating a large tree in Augé, western France earlier today. Credit: Benjamin Estrade pic.twitter.com/XazDFbR78l — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) June 29, 2024

Belgherze credited the footage to Benjamin Estrade.

