Brampton non-profit marks Sikh Heritage Month with food drive

This is Khalsa Aid’s second year collecting food for other charities during the Sikh Heritage Month. (Submitted by Jindi Khalsa - image credit)

In honour of Sikh Heritage Month in Canada, a Brampton-based non-profit is soliciting non-perishable donations for food banks, with the goal of collecting 200,000 meals worth of food before the end of the month.

Half of those meals are earmarked for the Greater Toronto Area, Brampton in particular.

"I've never really had that much exposure to homelessness," said Mandeep Singh, Khalsa Aid's regional director, who grew up in Brampton.

"It's there," he said. "But it was never to the point that we've seen it now, where we're seeing [homeless] encampments and… people asking for food at the stop lights."

This is Khalsa Aid's second year collecting food for other charities during Sikh Heritage Month to practise the Sikh principle of Seva, selfless service.

Last year, the international charity's Canadian branch — which helps struggling students access food, clothes and shelter in 14 cities — collected enough food to provide food banks across the GTA with 20,000 meals.

This year's Sikh Heritage month goal is an unprecedented 100,000 meals' worth of food for the GTA, Singh said.

Khalsa Aid's regional director Mandeep Singh said the goal to raise 100,000 meals in a month just for the GTA is unprecedented for the organization, and that if they successfully acheive that goal for Sikh Heritage Month, they will set a new goal of a million meals per year.

Khalsa Aid's regional director Mandeep Singh said the organization's 100,000 meals goal for the GTA is unprecedented. (Submitted by Mandeep Singh)

The meals will be distributed to shelters and over 14 food charities across the GTA, where food bank usage has climbed steadily since the pandemic — with roughly one in 10 Torontonians now relying on food banks to feed themselves.

Sai Dham food distribution bank, one of Khalsa Aid's recipients, feeds roughly 7,000 people daily, according to its director Vishal Khanna.

Khanna says the charity is currently facing a $3 million deficit in its donations-based budget because donations haven't kept up with the increasing number of people relying on their food program.

"We really don't know how 2024 is going to be," he said. "All of us understand that every drop makes a difference."

Story continues

Singh says Khalsa Aid knows it has "the power… to assist food banks who are doing a wonderful job, but they're always running dry and they're always asking for support, looking for new streams of food."

Sikh principles inspired food drive, volunteer says

Volunteer Charandeep Singh Chhabra said Khalsa Aid wanted to honour Sikh principles through food drives rather than a celebratory event.

"Guru Nanak Dev (founder of Sikhism) gave us three key principles: Nam Japna (remember God), Kirat Karni (work hard and honestly), Vand ke Chakhna (to share and serve)," he said.

Khalsa Aid volunteer Charandeep Singh Chhabra said the charity wanted to honour Sikh principle of seva through food drives rather than a celebratory event.

Khalsa Aid volunteer Charandeep Singh Chhabra said the charity wanted to honour the Sikh principle of seva through food drives rather than a celebratory event. (Submitted by Charandeep Singh Chhabra)

"We recognize the whole human race as one," Chhabra said.

"Every human being has a right to eat and then sleep. No one should be sleeping hungry. That's our inspiration and that's why we want to help others."

Khalsa Aid is hosting a food drive at Brampton grocery stores, including Singh Farm, Asian Food Centre and Sabzi Mandi, on April 6 and 12 to collect donations toward its 100,000 meals goal.

The public can drop off donations at select GTA gurdwaras, including Ontario Khalsa Darbar, Guru Nanak Sikh Centre, Dashmesh Darbar and Nanaksar all month long.