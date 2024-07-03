‘Make Or Break’ Canceled After 2 Seasons At Apple TV+

There will no third season for Apple’s surfing docuseries Make Or Break. The streamer has canceled the series after two seasons, sources confirm to Deadline.

The series followed World Surf League elite champions, Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Italo Ferreira, and Tatiana Weston-Webb as they battled for the World Champion title.

The first season followed the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the surfing culture along with issues including diversity, mental health, and the physical impact of the sport.

Make or Break was produced by Box To Box Films with Amy producer James Gay-Rees, Formula 1: Drive to Survive producer Paul Martin and WSL CEO Erik Logan and WSL Studios chief Ryan Holcomb exec producing.

Deadline’s sister site TVLine was first to report the cancellation.

