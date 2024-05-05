Brits returning home from bank holiday getaways warned of travel chaos on roads and rail

Bank holiday journeys could come into disarray with thunderstorms forecast for London and other parts of the UK on Monday - with rail strikes also set to kick in this week.

While the Met Office has not listed any specific weather warnings, the agency has predicted heavy rainfall for mid afternoon on May 6 - which could generate a transport nightmare for those returning to the capital after a weekend away.

Kathryn Chalk, of the Met Office, said: “Some of the rain could turn quite heavy at times [into Monday morning].

“There is a lot of cloud around. Temperatures will be above freezing but holding at around the 10-11C mark.

“It could be quite a disappointing start into Bank Holiday Monday morning. There could be outbreaks of rain, some of this on the heavier side.

“Throughout the day there will be some sunny spells but there could be showers bubbling up and some of these could be on the heavier side.

“You could need a brolly if you are out and about.”

London is likely to have highs of around 15C and the peak of the rain is forecast for 3pm.

National Rail has not given any advance warning of weather disruption but has warned of a union’s overtime which will commence on Monday.

This potential disruption comes ahead of a week of commuting hell for train passengers with Aslef set to hold three days of strikes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on some lines.

Rod Dennis, of the RAC, told the Sun: "People are concerned about rail strikes, so some of those rail journeys planned for Monday will end up on the road instead."

Aslef union is holding the following strikes this week, according to National Rail.

Tuesday, May 7 – c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia (which includes Stansted Express), Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway (which includes Island Line) and Thameslink

Wednesday, May 8 - Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Heathrow Express, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway

Thursday, May 9 - LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express

The overtime ban will continue until Saturday, May 11.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling.