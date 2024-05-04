Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Spend Glam Date Night in Miami — See the Photos!

Brittany posted from the couple's night out in Miami on her Instagram Stories on May 3

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are loved up in Miami!

The couple were seen getting affectionate during a glamorous night out together in Miami in photos posted on Brittany’s Instagram Stories on Friday, May 3.

In one pic, Brittany and Patrick, both 28, posed in a joint selfie while dressed in elegant evening looks, as Brittany wore a light pink sequined top and Patrick sported a black satin shirt with an embellished chain and black shades.

The pair got close in a following boomerang shot as Patrick kissed Brittany on the cheek while sitting at what appeared to be a restaurant.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany and Patrick enjoyed a date night in Miami in photos posted on May 3

Brittany and Patrick appeared once again sitting beside each other at a table in what appeared to be the same restaurant in another boomerang photo she shared an Instagram Stories post from her friend Brooke Cheatham, who accompanied the pair on the Miami trip.

In the snap, Brittany beamed at the camera as she raised her cocktail-filled glass to toast across the table, while Patrick leaned in over her shoulder with his arm around her.

“Miami baby 💕,” Cheatham wrote over the image.

In an earlier photo shared by Brittany on Instagram Stories, she posed with her friends Cheatham and Paige Buechele, wife of Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Shane Buechele, who also joined the group for their night out in Miami.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram The couple were seen getting very affectionate while out together

The trio smiled as they took a group mirror selfie in a public restroom while dressed in sparkly sequinned outfits. Brittany also posted a boomerang clip with Buechele that showed the two ahead of their night out, with the Kansas City Current co-owner in a bathrobe with her glam done for the night out and her friend standing behind her.

The Mahomes’ Miami trip after Patrick hailed Brittany as a “hall of fame” mom and wife on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast on May 2.

"I think people don't even realize how much she does," the father of two said. "Taking care of the day-to-day stuff and making it so where I can focus on football, focus on my craft and everything like that. Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife."

He continued, "It makes things a lot easier ... when you get to come home and your best friend is there ... It makes you want to be there all the time and so, she pushes me to be great. She's done a lot of great things herself."



Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Brittany and Patrick attending the 2024 TIME 100 Gala on April 25 in New York City

On May 3, Brittany reposted a graphic of Mahomes' praising words with a photo of the couple together in response on her Instagram Stories, along with a teary-eyed emoji and a white heart.

High school sweethearts Brittany and Patrick tied the knit in 2022. They are parents to their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 17 months.



