It's Broadway's Big Night! See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 Tony Awards

All the biggest names on the Great White Way (and beyond!) are stepping out to celebrate the year in theater

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Alicia Keys

The stage has been set!

The 2024 Tony Awards kicked off on Sunday night, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, celebrating the best in theater this year with a whole slew of Hollywood stars on hand, too. This year's show is hosted by Ariana DeBose, with superstar performances expected throughout the night.

See all the nominees and big names who came out to mark the 2024 Tony Awards in N.Y.C.

Ariana DeBose

Alicia Keys

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Alicia Keys

Ingrid Michaelson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Ingrid Michaelson

Julianne Hough

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Julianne Hough

Skylar Astin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Skylar Astin

Audra McDonald

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Audra McDonald

Gayle Rankin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Gayle Rankin

Brooke Shields

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Brooke Shields

