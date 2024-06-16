It's Broadway's Big Night! See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 Tony Awards

Kate Hogan
·1 min read

All the biggest names on the Great White Way (and beyond!) are stepping out to celebrate the year in theater

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Alicia Keys

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Alicia Keys

The stage has been set!

The 2024 Tony Awards kicked off on Sunday night, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, celebrating the best in theater this year with a whole slew of Hollywood stars on hand, too. This year's show is hosted by Ariana DeBose, with superstar performances expected throughout the night.

See all the nominees and big names who came out to mark the 2024 Tony Awards in N.Y.C.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose

Alicia Keys

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Alicia Keys

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Alicia Keys

Ingrid Michaelson

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Ingrid Michaelson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ingrid Michaelson

Julianne Hough

<p>Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty</p> Julianne Hough

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Julianne Hough

Skylar Astin

<p>Dia Dipasupil/Getty </p> Skylar Astin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Skylar Astin

Audra McDonald

<p>Dia Dipasupil/Getty</p> Audra McDonald

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Audra McDonald

Gayle Rankin

<p>Dia Dipasupil/Getty</p> Gayle Rankin

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Gayle Rankin

Brooke Shields

<p>Dia Dipasupil/Getty</p> Brooke Shields

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Brooke Shields

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories