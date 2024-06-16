It's Broadway's Big Night! See All the Stars Arriving at the 2024 Tony Awards
All the biggest names on the Great White Way (and beyond!) are stepping out to celebrate the year in theater
The stage has been set!
The 2024 Tony Awards kicked off on Sunday night, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, celebrating the best in theater this year with a whole slew of Hollywood stars on hand, too. This year's show is hosted by Ariana DeBose, with superstar performances expected throughout the night.
See all the nominees and big names who came out to mark the 2024 Tony Awards in N.Y.C.
Ariana DeBose
Alicia Keys
Ingrid Michaelson
Julianne Hough
Skylar Astin
Audra McDonald
Gayle Rankin
Brooke Shields
For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on People.