Broken sewage pipe fixed after pollution warning

Tenby South Beach is among the beaches where people are warned of potential water pollution [Getty Images]

A burst sewage pipe that resulted in a pollution warning at popular beach has been fixed, Welsh Water has said.

On Monday, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said an investigation had been launched into the pollution incident in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

It said the broken pipe resulted in sewage going into the River Ritec, which flows to the sea.

On Tuesday night, Welsh Water said: "The repair to the damaged sewer pipe by Clickett Lane, Tenby, has now been successfully completed."

A spokesman said crews worked overnight and throughout Tuesday to ensure the wastewater network was working properly.

He added: "Once we discovered the leak, we acted quickly to isolate it, limiting the pollution."

When the issue first arose, NRW said there was a potential pollution risk at Tenby South Beach, Castle Beach, Tenby North Beach and nearby Penally Beach.