Buckingham Palace Subtly Trolls Meghan With Its Own Ad for Strawberry Jam

What timing!

Buckingham Palace posted a high-production advertisement Wednesday for its own brand of strawberry jam—just days after Meghan Markle unveiled her own jam line as part of a new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard.

The ad was posted to the palace’s Instagram on Wednesday morning, showing a woman’s hand slathering strawberry jam on a scone, a crumpet, a croissant, and on toast.

The advertisement specifies that the jam is made using “only the finest of British berries” and ends with a question: “How do you enjoy your strawberry preserve? Let us know in the comments!”

For those looking to purchase a jar, it’ll set you back £4, which is approximately $5.

Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, unveiled American Riviera Orchard last month to much fanfare, with her coveted jam being shipped out to a select group of celebrity taste-testers this past week.

Even Meghan’s Dog Has Been Roped Into Selling Jam

Her jam is produced in Montecito, California, where she and Prince Harry have called home since 2020.

Markle hasn’t made her jam’s ingredients public just yet—nor its price.

The ironic timing of the Palace’s ad was not lost on those who replied to the post, most of whom weighed in on the rapidly brewing royal jam war.

“Wait! Did the Palace just subtly troll Ms. Montecito?!” one commenter wrote.

“Is it just me that loves the subtle shade?😆😎🇬🇧” another said.

“Buckingham Palace over Montecito any day,” a third opined.

