Busy Philipps Was 'Not Expecting' So Much Attention for Loaning Her '90s Dress to Daughter Birdie (Exclusive)

Philipps' new podcast 'Busy This Week' debuts May 8 — watch an exclusive clip here

Busy Philipps loved '90s fashion so much, she held onto a bunch of her clothes from the decade.

In an exclusive clip from the May 8 debut episode of Busy This Week, Philipps, 44, opened up about the full-circle moment of keeping her clothes and passing them down — specifically to her oldest child, Birdie, 15.

"I kept a lot of my clothes from the ‘90s, because, honestly, I’ve always been a person that, like, loves fashion, loves clothes," she said. "People know that about me from Instagram. And not just fancy, fancy stuff!"

The Girls5Eva star has shown off Birdie on Instagram modeling her clothes from time to time, but the most recent occurrence was just weeks ago when mom and daughter went to see Olivia Rodrigo in concert — and Birdie rocked one of Philipps' dresses from the '90s that she had tucked away.

"I was not expecting this to happen but, we went to the Olivia Rodrigo concert and Birdie wore a Betsey Johnson dress of mine from the ‘90s and here it is," Philipps said while showing side-by-side photos of herself wearing the dress in the '90s and Birdie at the concert (which she also posted to Instagram). "There were so many, like, publications that printed this and people were so thrilled by this, but the ‘90s are back, man."

"I think people are so excited that ‘90s style is back," Philipps' co-host Caissie St. Onge chimed in.

If there's one thing from past fashions that Philipps isn't bringing back, though, it's low-rise jeans. The actress is happy to leave those firmly where they belong — behind.

"They’re better left in the past," St. Onge agreed. "I feel like that part of me is a secret."

Busy This Week premieres on QVC+ at 10 p.m. ET on May 8 and airs as a split season. On the debut episode, Philipps will host her Girls5Eva castmates Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell for even more fun stories about the '90s.



