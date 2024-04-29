Cameron Mathison Shares Heartfelt Post as His Daughter Leila Heads to Prom: ‘Always on My Mind and in My Heart'

The 'All My Children' alum is dad to daughter Leila, 17, and son Lucas, 21

Cameron Mathison/Instagram Cameron Mathison and his daughter Leila

Cameron Mathison shared a tender moment with his daughter Leila as she prepared to head off to her senior prom.

On April 28, the All My Children alum, 54, posted a series of photos on Instagram celebrating the 17-year-old as she was all dressed up for her big night out.

"Senior Prom🥹," he began his caption, accompanied by photos of the father-daughter duo posing in front of some greenery outdoors.



"Leila, I want you to know that you are always on my mind and in my heart," the actor continued. "I’m so grateful for every moment I get to spend with you, and remember no matter where life takes you always know that you are loved beyond measure."

In the photos, the actor embraced Leila as she wore a black prom dress with lace detailing and an open back, completing her look with a black and white corsage and an elegant updo. He sported a plain black T-shirt and khaki pants.

Cameron Mathison/Instagram Cameron Mathison and daughter Leila pose ahead of her senior prom

"You are such an incredible daughter and I’m so proud of the person you have become," he added. "Love dad❤️."



"The last photo I may have a tear or two 😭," he added as a disclaimer.

Mathison and his wife, Vanessa — who shared the screen on General Hospital — have two children together, a son named Lucas whom they welcomed in April 2003 and Leila, who was born in July 2006.

Vanessa also chimed in on her husband's post, writing that she and Mathison are "lucky beyond belief ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The Dancing with the Stars alum often shares some of his favorite moments with his kids on social media. Back in December, he posted a selfie of himself and Leila spending the day at a meditation center in Los Angeles.

"What a beautiful way to spend the weekend," he wrote alongside the photo. "Incredible teachings, meditations, and people ... So grateful for this center helping people be happy from the inside out☺️❤️🙏🏼."

In March, he also posted photos of himself and Lucas, 21, spending a day out on the town in L.A., stopping by a coffee shop, enjoying a plate of oysters and taking a drive in a vintage blue and white-striped Mustang. In his caption, the actor quoted Winnie the Pooh: "A day spent with you is my favorite day. So today is my new favorite day."

Over the past several years, the host has also been candid about his health problems, revealing in September 2019 that he had renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer. A week later, he underwent partial nephrectomy surgery, a difficult procedure where doctors remove a tumor while only taking out a small portion of the kidney.

Just three weeks later, Mathison revealed on a red carpet that he was already feeling better, and that he had been declared cancer-free.

"I'm feeling really, really well," he said at the time, speaking with Extra. "It's three weeks out of surgery and I honestly didn’t even think I would be feeling up to coming here. The recovery has been great, the surgery went really well, the prognosis is very optimistic."

In December, he celebrated four years of being cancer-free.

"I had my 4-year cancer checkup, so I'm healthy, cancer-free... doing great," he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards. "I'm stronger than I've ever been. I've got more energy than I've ever been. I worked really hard at it."



