Camila Cabello Layers Up in Mowalola Shirtdress and Bomber Jacket for London Album Signing

Camila Cabello attended a signing of her new album, “C, XOXO,” on Monday in London, putting a sporty spin on preppy style.

Camila Cabello arriving for an album signing for “C, XOXO” on July 1 in London.

The singer wore a layered Mowalola dress featuring a striped blue button down underneath a cropped New York Yankees graphic T-shirt. Cabello also added on an oversize graffiti print bomber jacket, completing her look with high-heeled patent leather Timberland ankle booties and a black handbag.

Cabello wore her platinum blond tresses in a side part, while her makeup consisted of smoked-out winged eyeliner and a terracotta lip.

Last month, the pop star attended Billboard’s 2024 Latin Women in Music ceremony in Miami. She sported a black leather corset dress from Dilara Findikoglu‘s spring 2023 collection, which featured aged accents, stud embellishments and lace-up details. Cabello accessorized with a pair of nude high-heeled mules by Gianvito Rossi.

Cabello, who received the Global Impact award, devoted her speech to her mother. “When the world is suffering…my mom reminds me there is love in this world,” she said. “I love you, mom.”

Cabello has been a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson since 2017. Last year, she spoke with WWD about the brand’s annual Women of Worth event.

“I remember the first year I ever attended Women of Worth, I was doing so much press and the promotional circuit at the time, I barely had the energy to go to another event,” she said. “Immediately upon arriving, I was so glad I came because I was so inspired by all the other incredible women involved. From then on, no matter what else I had going on, I knew I had to make this event and show up for these women who are real heroes.”

