Canadian Christmas, by the numbers

The holiday season is here! And if you’re busy prepping for days ahead, you aren’t alone.

Canadians know how to keep the Christmas spirit alive here at home and around the world.

Just check out these statistics!

Canada is a major Christmas tree distributor. In 2020, we exported 2.6 million trees to other parts of the world - with the majority of them going to the United States.

In 2018, there were 1,872 Christmas tree farms in Canada - but that number has been dwindling for years - in 2011, there were around 2,400 farms country-wide. This is why you may be hearing more about Christmas tree shortages.

Trees aren’t the only holiday staple we’ve been busy growing. In 2021, Canadian greenhouses produced 4.93 million indoor potted poinsettias.

And let’s not forget about eggnog. Canadians LOVE eggnog! In December 2020, Canadians bought 5,819 kilolitres of this tasty beverage - that’s enough to fill approximately 2,327 fire trucks.

And then there are the cranberries. Canada is one of the largest cranberry producers in the world, with the majority of our cranberry farms in Quebec and B.C.

A 2019 survey found that over 9 in 10 Canadians celebrate Christmas, but that’s just one of many celebrations that happen this time of year. We also have Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Ōmisoka to name a few.