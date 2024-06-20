Donald Sutherland's most popular roles in photos: Canadian acting icon dies at 88

Jim Brown and Donald Sutherland standing in line with other soldiers in a scene from the film 'The Dirty Dozen', 1967. (Photo by Metro-Goldywn-Mayer/Getty Images)

Donald Sutherland, the Canadian actor who's held countless icon roles in film and television for more than six decades, has died at 88.

The news was confirmed on Thursday by his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, in a post on X, where he stated his father led "a life well lived."

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," read the post on X. "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that."

Donald was born in Saint John on July 17, 1935, and eventually became a Hollywood legend with dozens of roles playing a range of characters. In his early days on-screen, the New Brunswick-born star appeared in acclaimed films like The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H and Ordinary People. Eventually, he led roles in more recent blockbuster movies like Pride & Prejudice, The Hunger Games franchise and Ad Astra.

Here, we take a look at some of the most iconic roles the award-winning actor has held over the years.