Cannes Film Festival 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet, from Anya Taylor-Joy to Naomi Campbell

France’s most fabulous film festival is back — and the familiar faces are already flooding in.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival schedule, highlights of which count George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Kinds of Kindness, which will see Emma Stone return in front of his lens.

There’s also Francis Ford Coppola’s science fiction drama Megalopolis, which stars Adam Driver, as well as Kevin Costner's Western epic Horizon, An American Saga, which features Costner alongside Sienna Miller. The festival continues continues until May 25 (and here are the 11 films you can’t miss).

Greta Gerwig (Getty Images)

The first guests to arrive were, as ever, this year’s jury; helmed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig, it consists of Killers of the Moon actor Lily Gladstone, Turkish screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Spanish producer and screenwriter Juan Antonio Bayona, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, French actor Eva Green, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and French actor and producer Omar Sy.

Style highlights from the opening day included Gladstone, who wore a Gucci white shirt dress with “Ancora” red accessories; platform loafers, bag and GG-logo belt, all signatures from new creative director Sabato De Sarno. Gerwig also commanded attention in a Margiela couture look from John Galliano’s much-feted Spring 2024 collection, as the pair took part in the opening press conference.

Meryl Streep attends a photocall as she receives an honorary Palme d'Or (Getty Images)

Meryl Streep later bathed in the spotlight as she fully embraced Riviera-chic, wearing a white suit from Michael Kors Collection with a blue striped shirt, panama hat and metallic silver heels as she received an honorary Palme d'Or.

The opening red carpet ceremony on Tuesday night came with a screening Le Deuxième Acte (or, The Second Act) and saw models Helena Christensen and Heidi Klum join acting legends Meryl Streep and Jane Fonda on the carpet with London high society staple Lady Victoria Hervey as well as Messi the dog, the Border Collie best known for his role in Anatomy of a Fall (not to mention winner of last years Palm Dog Award in Cannes).

Anya Taylor-Joy (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Wednesday brought the glamour, with Anya Taylor-Joy attending the premiere of Furiosa in a glittering champagne ballgown by Dior, paired with sculptural Tiffany & Co jewellery. Her co-star, Chris Hemsworth, beamed beside her in an ivory suit, which is technically in violation of Cannes’ strict dress code due to its lack of a bow tie. But who cares - last year Jennifer Lawrence wore flip-flops!

Elsewhere at the Furiosa premiere, Greta Gerwig delighted onlookers by wearing a fitted silhouette for the first time in many moons. The director and jury member was radiant in a red Armani Privé gown, which featured a plunging neckline and diamante straps, alongside plentiful Chopard jewellery.

Law Roach and Naomi Campbell (Getty Images)

But the thunder was slightly stolen by Naomi Campbell, who arrived arm-in-arm with stylist Law Roach, wearing a Chanel dress she first wore on the runway nearly 30 years ago. The dress, made up of black sequins, sheer panelling and delicate pearl straps, is from Karl Lagerfeld’s Autumn Winter 1997 Haute Couture show, where Naomi first donned it for the runway 28 years ago.

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy (Getty Images)

On Thursday, Taylor-Joy continued to lead the best dressed in a cream Jil Sander skirt-suit with a matching headpiece that dangled across her browline. Elsewhere, Barry Keoghan ditched his Met Gala tailcoat and top hat for a heather grey tuxedo jacket, paired with black suit trousers and a ruffled white shirt.

All looks can be seen below. Prepare for plenty more Cannes fashion to come.

Here are the best looks from Cannes Film Festival 2024:

Tuesday, May 14

Lily Gladstone (Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig (Getty Images)

Helena Christensen (Corbis via Getty Images)

Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Meryl Streep (Getty Images)

Lady Victoria Hervey (Getty Images)

Jane Fonda (Getty Images)

Heidi Klum (AFP via Getty Images)

Messi the dog (Getty Images)

Meryl Streep attends a photocall as she receives an honorary Palme d'Or (Getty Images)

Members of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Turkish writer and photographer Ebru Ceylan, Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, US director and president of the Jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival Greta Gerwig, French actress Eva Green and US actress Lily Gladstone (AFP via Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone and Greta Gerwig (AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, May 15

Anya Taylor-Joy (Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

Greta Gerwig (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Cindy Bruna (Doug Peters/PA Wire)

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Naomi Campbell (Getty Images for BMW)

Felicity the dog (Getty Images)

Chris Hemsworth (Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell (Getty Images)

Thursday, May 16

Anya Taylor-Joy (Getty Images)

Susan Chardy (Getty Images)