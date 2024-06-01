Caroline Manzo Claims Brandi Glanville 'Forcibly Fondled' Her During Alleged Sexual Assault on “RHUGT”: Court Docs

Manzo sued Bravo and its affiliates in January 2024 over claims of sexual assault — a year after PEOPLE first reported she and Glanville would be leaving 'RHUGT' early

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Santiago Felipe/Getty (L) Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo

Caroline Manzo has detailed her claims of sexual assault against Brandi Glanville following the events she says took place while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In a signed affidavit filed in relation to her January 2024 lawsuit against Bravo and obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 62, claimed that Glanville, 51, "forcibly fondled my vagina" during their time on the spinoff show while Bravo producers were complacent and filmed the alleged assault. At the time of Bravo's investigation into the incident, Glanville denied any wrongdoing.

"When Glanville was sexually assaulting me on the sofa, she was rubbing her vagina on me," Manzo alleged in the affidavit. "The producers just watched and kept filming. They saw that I was in distress and yet, they continued to film."

The reality star claimed that the producers "did not separate Glanville from me" but "continued to feed her alcohol" and "allowed" her to follow Manzo into the bathroom where she says she was allegedly assaulted for a second time, per the affidavit.

Matthew Eisman/Getty Caroline Manzo

Related: Caroline Manzo Files Lawsuit Against Bravo 1 Year After Claims of Sexual Harassment on Ultimate Girls Trip

"When I tried to escape the bathroom, Glanville then threw me against the bathroom door hitting my head, and locked me in the bathroom where she forcibly fondled my vagina against my will," she claimed in the document, alleging that producers "saw me trying to escape but did not help."

"I understand one of the producers tried to open the door to get in because he knew that I was being sexually assaulted," she claimed. "The producers certainly saw when I tried to escape from the bathroom and yet they allowed Glanville to bang my head against the door and lock me in the bathroom and assault me."

Manzo stated in the affidavit that she believes Glanville "maliciously sexually assaulted me for her own sexual gratification" by "forcibly kissing me, rubbing her vagina on me and then [fondling] my vagina against my will."

Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Brandi Glanville

Related: Caroline Manzo Vows to 'Never' Join 'Real' 'Housewives' Again After 'Traumatic' 'Girls Trip' Incident

Back in New York City, the Manzo'd with Children star claimed in the document that she asked producers not to mention the incidents while filming her "pickup" interviews. After sharing how she had been suffering from "anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress", Manzo alleged that the producers made her "relive the sexual assaults" with the intention to "create more 'drama' in the interview for their own ratings and profit."

"They knew that I objected to the sexual assaults and they retaliated against me by causing me even more emotional harm to generate controversy," she claimed in the affidavit.

When reached, a rep for Bravo, Peacock and NBC Universal had no comment. Reps for Glanville, Shed Media, Forest Productions, Warner Bros and Manzo's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request.



Related: Caroline Manzo Breaks Silence on Early 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Was Going Back with the Highest of Hopes'

In January 2023, PEOPLE was first to report that Glanville and Manzo would be departing RHUGT early after Glanville allegedly kissed her multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.

A year later, Manzo filed a lawsuit against Bravo and its affiliated companies — specifically Forest Productions, Warner Bros. Entertainment, NBCUniversal Media, Shed Media and Peacock TV — over accusations they "regularly ply the Real Housewives cast with alcohol, cause them to become severely intoxicated, and then direct, encourage and/or allow them to sexually harass other cast members because that is good for ratings."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In February 2023, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media issued a joint statement to PEOPLE.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," it read. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Amid the investigation into the incident, Glanville missed The Traitors season one reunion and issued a statement to PEOPLE.

"Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion," a rep for Glanville told PEOPLE in February 2023. "It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the rep added. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.