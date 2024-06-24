IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Justin Timberlake thanks fans for support after 'tough week' and arrest

Fans of the 43-year-old SexyBack singer were shocked last Tuesday when news broke that he had been arrested for drinking while intoxicated in Sag Harbour, New York. The star was also slapped with two citations; one for running a red light and a second for failing to stay in lane while driving. Justin is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and confronted the scandal surrounding him during a concert in Chicago on Friday, while also thanking his fans for standing by him through thick and thin. In footage that has gone viral, Justin can be heard saying,…