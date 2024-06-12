Catherine Laga'aia cast as lead in live-action 'Moana': 'I'm really excited'

Newcomer Catherine Laga‘aia has been cast as the lead in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of "Moana."

Newcomer Catherine Laga‘aia has been cast as the titular lead character in the upcoming action-comedy, according to a Wednesday press release from The Walt Disney Company.

“I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” Laga‘aia said in a statement. “My grandfather comes from Fa'a'ala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of Upolu in Samoa.

“I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Laga‘aia will be starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who is set to reprise his role as Maui from the 2016 animated film. Other cast members include John Tui (Chief Tui), Frankie Adams (Sina) and Rena Owen (Gramma Tala).

The film marks Laga‘aia's feature-film debut, according to the actress's IMDb page. She previously appeared in a three-episode stint of the Prime Video drama "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart."

“Moana” will be released in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Released in 2016, the original "Moana" grossed nearly $644 million at the global box office and was among the top 15 films streamed in the U.S. in 2022. The film's soundtrack, co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, won Miranda a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media, as well as an Oscar nomination for best original song for "How Far I’ll Go."

“Moana 2,” an animated sequel starring Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho, is set for a Nov. 27 release.

When Johnson revealed in April 2023 that a live-action remake of "Moana" was in the works, the actor opened up about the significance the film holds for him.

"I'm deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen," Johnson said in a statement at the time. "This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength."

The film, helmed by "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail, will "celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path."

"I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this (is a) once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivi," Johnson said.

