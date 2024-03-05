CBB: Gary Goldsmith reveals surprising thing Prince William said to him when they met in 2001

Gary Goldsmith (left) has opened up on his first meeting with niece Kate Middleton’s husband Prince William (right) (ES Composite)

Celebrity Big Brother star Gary Goldsmith has revealed what happened the very first time he met niece Kate Middleton’s husband Prince William.

Mr Goldsmith, 58, is the black sheep younger brother of the Princess of Wales’ mother, Carole Middleton, and is also uncle to Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James.The princess and prince first met while both studying at St. Andrews University in Scotland back in 2001 and last year celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Ahead of making his debut on the rebooted ITV show on Monday night, Goldsmith spoke about his relationship with the royals in a teaser clip that aired before he entered the house.

While he teased that he intended to spill some Royal Family drama, he spoke fondly of his niece, describing her as “simply perfect.”

Gary Goldsmith has entered the CBB house (YouTube / Big Brother UK)

He also praised Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, as being “very normal”.“First time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’ Very normal," Goldsmith recalled.

Elsewhere in the program, host AJ Odudu also asked him if the princess was likely to be watching the show, to which he replied: "If she is sitting behind a sofa, yes! It'll be a nice one in a nice house somewhere, I can guarantee that!"

His appearance on the show may become a headache for the Royal Family as he is known for his outspoken views, particularly when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He has made no secret of his dislike for Prince William’s younger brother, who has made a number of attacks on the Royal Family since he and his wife stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to America.

Gary Goldsmith has made no secret of the fact he dislikes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (pictured) (PA Wire)

He has accused Harry of throwing the Royal Family “under the bus” and said claims by author Omid Scobie that Kate was one of the royals who asked Meghan and Harry what colour their firstborn child’s skin might be before he was born was “bulls***”.

In an interview with The Sun, Goldsmith said: “She's beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum.

“That's why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don't put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history.

“I've got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn't say anything for herself.”