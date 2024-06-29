How to follow CBC's Canada Day 2024 coverage

CBC is marking Canada Day with two CBC News specials, a radio special paying tribute to a Canadian musical icon and an evening show to unite music lovers across the country.

Here's how you can tune in on all of our platforms.

TV

CBC News is broadcasting two specials on Canada Day hosted by Heather Hiscox.

CBC News Special: Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier begins at 7:30 a.m. ET from St. John's, N.L. After more than 100 years, an unidentified soldier who was killed in the First World War will be laid to rest at Newfoundland's National War Memorial on the province's Memorial Day.

Then, CBC News Special: Canada Day 2024! will commemorate Canada's 157th birthday with the festivities in Ottawa. That special begins at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Later on, Canada Day: Feel the Rhythm begins at 8 p.m. ET. Live from Ottawa, the two-hour concert hosted by Isabelle Racicot will feature performances by Chromeo, Corneille, FouKi, Kanen, Kiesza, Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Qattuu, Sara Dufour and Willows.

Digital

You can catch both CBC News specials on CBCnews.ca and stream them on CBC Gem , CBC News Explore and the CBC News YouTube page. The evening show will also stream on CBC Gem and CBC News Explore.

Radio

CBC and Massey Hall, in collaboration with the Gordon Lightfoot estate, are broadcasting a special tribute to the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter.

Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot is broadcasting nationwide at 12 p.m. ET and again at 4 p.m. ET on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen.

Gordon Lightfoot poses for a photo as he attends "LIGHTHEADED: A Gordon Lightfoot State of Mind" at The Eglinton Grand in Toronto on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Recorded live from Massey Hall's in Toronto in May, the special features Blue Rodeo and The Gordon Lightfoot Band as the house bands. They'll be joined by many Canadian artists, including: Allison Russell, Aysanabee, Burton Cummings, Caroline Wiles and Bob Doidge, City and Colour, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Good Brothers, Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards, Meredith Moon, Murray McLauchlan, Serena Ryder, Sylvia Tyson, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson and William Prince.

The special will also be available to stream on-demand on CBC Gem and CBC Music's YouTube channel as of 9 a.m. ET.