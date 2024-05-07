CBS Sets Summer Premiere Dates for Big Brother Season 26, Tulsa King’s Network Debut and More

CBS has unveiled its Summer 2024 schedule, revealing when we can expect the new season of Big Brother, as well as the network TV debut of Sylvester Stallone’s Paramount+ drama Tulsa King.

Tulsa King, which stars Stallone as mobster Dwight “The General” Manfredi, joins the CBS line-up on Sunday, July 14, just a few days before Big Brother’s two-night Season 26 premiere on July 17 and 18.

Additional highlights include the The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 7, Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition on June 14, the 77th Annual Tony Awards on June 16, the new docuseries The Real CSI: Miami beginning June 26, and new episodes of Let’s Make a Deal Primetime beginning Aug. 7.

All told, here’s how CBS’ summer schedule will shake out:

SUNDAY

8 – 11 pm The 77th Annual Tony Awards (live, June 16)

8 – 9 pm Tulsa King (starting July 14)

9 – 10 pm Big Brother (starting July 21)

WEDNESDAY

8 – 9 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime (starting Aug. 7)

9 – 10 pm Big Brother (starting July 17)

10 – 11 pm The Real CSI: Miami (starting June 26)

THURSDAY

9 – 10 pm Big Brother (starting July 18)

FRIDAY

8 – 9 pm The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (June 7)

8 – 9 pm Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition (June 14)

Which of these new and returning series will you be checking out this summer? Drop a comment with your top picks below.

