Celebrities speak out in defense of Jo Koy amid Golden Globes hosting criticism

[Source]

American TV personalities, actors and comedians have defended Jo Koy amid the backlash surrounding his 81st Golden Globe Awards hosting gig.

Koy’s controversial jokes: The opening monologue of Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert Sr., drew a divided response from the star-studded audience with failed attempts at humor, leading to negative reactions online. His jokes included remarks about the length of the film “Oppenheimer” and a satirical remark about the film “Barbie” being “based on a plastic doll with big boobs.” Koy also made a joke about Taylor Swift, saying that there were fewer camera shots of her on the Golden Globes compared to the NFL’s broadcasted game. The joke was deemed awkward and controversial as Swift did not appear amused and chose to take a sip of her drink instead.

Howard Stern criticizes Hollywood: Following Sunday night’s ceremony, broadcaster and media personality Howard Stern defended the Filipino American comedian on his Sirius XM show, criticizing Hollywood for lacking humor and calling the hosting gig “stupid.” Stern also noted that other high-profile comedians, including Chris Rock, had turned down the gig and highlighted how Koy only had 10 days to prepare for the event.

“Nobody wanted to host this thing. Those shows are f*cking hard to do,” Stern said. “Hollywood has no sense of humor about itself. Those people in that audience do not want to be made fun of. They’re very concerned about their image and their publicists… So to go up there and be the host of the Golden Globes is a ridiculous gig. You gotta goof on people, but goof on them in such a pleasant way that they’re like smiling afterwards? It’s the stupidest f*cking gig. Comedians are supposed to be funny. And the only way to be funny is to be cynical. So why would you want to go to an event where they don’t let you be cynical because they’ll boo you?”

Trending on NextShark: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun make Golden Globes history with ‘Beef’ win

“The View” hosts defend Koy: On Monday’s episode of the talk show “The View,” hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines also defended the comedian’s talents during the “Hot Topics” segment. Although Goldberg said she did not watch the Golden Globes, she reiterated that hosting gigs are “brutal,” referring to her past gigs.

Story continues

“If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re thrust out there, it’s hit or miss,” Goldberg said on the show. “I love Jo Koy, he makes me crazy because he’s funny. I don’t know whether it was the room, I don’t know whether it was the jokes, I didn’t get to see it. But I do know that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups and it is not an easy gig.”

Haines also chimed in, expressing her love for Koy and adding that she was more bothered by the people who did not have a sense of humor. “We need to protect these national treasures called our comedians because life needs them. We need to stop binding them in [and] fencing them in. In that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry. Just smile,” she said.

Trending on NextShark: Asian couple who gave birth to white twins settles with erring fertility clinic

Other comedians express support: Comedians such as Steve Martin and Kevin Hart have also publicly shared their support for Koy amid the criticisms against him. Martin took to Threads to congratulate Koy.

“I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010,” Martin wrote. “So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has 20 minutes of new material for his stand up!”

In an interview with journalist Adam Glyn, Hart called Koy an “amazing comedian” with a strong track record of selling out arenas.

Trending on NextShark: Jo Koy responds to criticisms after hosting the 2024 Golden Globes

“It’s a tough room. Without the knowledge and understanding of how to navigate in that room, you can have some moments,” Hart said. “Jo Koy is a talented, funny f*cking guy and forever will be. People want to highlight the bad but there is a world of good behind it. Jo is good and always has been. I love Jo. He’s made it this far, he'll make it after.”

Koy responds to criticisms: Koy previously responded to the criticisms he faced in an interview with “Good Morning America,” acknowledging the challenges of the gig. Despite “hurt” feelings over the critiques, he emphasized that hosting is different from stand-up comedy and that he was still proud of himself for taking on the task.

Trending on NextShark: ‘American Born Chinese’ canceled by Disney Plus after 1 season

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!