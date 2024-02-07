Celebrity Big Brother: when is it back and who might be in it?

Rylan Clarke wins Celebrity Big Brother, January 25, 2013 (Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

A group of well-known people will enter the Big Brother house when the programme premieres on ITV this year, where they will participate in weekly challenges and nominations while being filmed.

Contestants will be questioned after their eviction on a spin-off programme called Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

But when can we expect the new season of Celebrity Big Brother and who might be on our screens? Here's everything we know.

When is Celebrity Big Brother back?

There are rumours that the reality show's spin-off series will return in March 2024, according to the Sun.

The tabloid says filming for VT entrances will begin in mid-late February, ready for the show to go to air in March.

An insider told the Sun: "Not all of the famous faces have even signed on the dotted line yet but the series is going full steam ahead and has already booked in studios to shoot the introductory videos that will play as each well-known housemate arrives.

"The first ones are set to be filmed in just a couple of weeks in mid February, and they should all be shot by the end of the month, bar any late signings.

"Producers want this year's stars to be really outrageous in their opening segments, so will be encouraging them to deliver their fighting talk and make dramatic promises that will hook viewers in."

When was the last Celebrity Big Brother?

The last Celebrity Big Brother was in 2018 and was won by former Coronation Star Ryan Thomas.

After Roxanne Pallett, a previous flatmate, accused Thomas of being a "woman beater" and "deliberately" striking her in the ribs, Thomas had a turbulent period in the house. However, video footage showed that the incident was just a playful altercation.

At the time he said: “The one thing I held on to in there was Sally [Morgan]. That was what I needed. We all know how something like that can stick on a man. I just wanted out and to be with my manager who could protect me because I thought I’d get a call from the police. I’m glad we had 24-hour surveillance.”

When asked if he might forgive Pallett, he replied, "If she wants forgiveness I will give her that. She’s probably been punished enough by the public."

Who is going into Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Nobody is confirmed at the moment but rumours suggest eight celebrities.

Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

Former dancer Shirley gained fame when she took Len Goodman's place as the chief dancing judge on the reality series Strictly Come Dancing. She has also been on Dancing With the Stars, where she gives the competitors master dancing lessons and offers commentary on the dance routines.

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York (AP)

Author and television personality Sarah Ferguson is known by her nickname, Fergie. Her most famous claim to fame is that she was a member of the royal family. Sarah, the Duchess of York, was wed to Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The media gave her divorce a great deal of publicity.

Gyles Brandreth

Gyles Brandreth (Gyles Brandreth)

In addition to being a writer, broadcaster and formerly an MP, Gyles Brandreth has been a journalist, publisher, theatre producer, novelist and television host.

He said on ITV's Good Morning that Big Brother producers had contacted him, saying: "Yes, I have been asked, but I say no to these things."

Joey Essex

Joey Essex (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Joey Donald Essex gained recognition for his performances on Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Masterchef, The Jump, Celebrity Ex on the Beach and I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, where he placed fourth.

Linda Robson

Linda Robson (Getty Images for Warner Bros UK)

Although Linda Robson began her acting career as a youngster, she is most recognised for her roles as Tracey Stubbs in the sitcom Birds of a Feather and as a panellist on the television show Loose Women.

Katie Price

Katie Price (PA Wire)

The majority of Katie Price's fame comes from her 1990s modelling career. She has recently made appearances on a number of reality TV programmes, such as I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, which she won.

Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh (Matt Crossick/PA Archive)

TV personality and music manager Louis Walsh is best known as a judge on The X Factor with Simon Cowell.

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield (GC Images)

TV host Phillip Schofield started out as an announcer for the BBC's Children's programme before moving on to host a number of well-known programmes, such as This Morning, Dancing on Ice and The Cube.

After being asked to leave his long-standing role at This Morning, Schofield was later fired from the talent agency that had represented him for 35 years.

Who is presenting Celebrity Big Brother?

Presenters for the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother aren't confirmed yet.