Will there be a celebrity The Traitors series? Friends legend Courteney Cox reportedly 'lined up'

A reported celebrity version of The Traitors seems to be gaining momentum amid swirling rumours that a notable figure has already committed.

A TV insider has told the Sun that Friends legend Courtney Cox, 59, is being lined up as the first signing of a spin-off series of the hit BBC show.

“Getting Courteney on board would be a real coup,” the insider reportedly said.

“The fact the producers have a star from Friends in their sights shows the kind of calibre of famous faces Celebrity Traitors is aiming for.

“After the show was announced, producers were swamped with calls from big names and their agents wanting to throw their hat in the ring — many of them a big surprise.”

The insider added that Cox had “always been a fan of the show, particularly as the British version has her mate Claudia fronting it”.

They were referring to Claudia Winkleman, 52. The show follows a group of contestants in which some become Traitors and the remaining Faithful must work together to eliminate them from the game and collect the prize money.

The Sun reported that Cox — who played Monica Geller in the US sitcom Friends between 1994 and 2004 — was seen last month with her husband, Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid, having lunch in London’s Mayfair with Winkleman and her husband, film producer Kris Thykier.

Meanwhile, a viral social media clip from April 2023 of Winkleman roping in Cox to promote the second series of The Traitors has resurfaced.

In the clip, Winkleman said: “So I have some news — The Traitors series two is coming.

“Would you like to get involved?

“I might see you in the castle.”

Cox then appeared on screen, pulled down her hood, and said: “Claudia, can I please do it?” to which Winkleman replied: “I’ve said this to you before, it’s no.

“You cannot apply if you’re a celebrity. Now, off you go.”

In January, Traitors’ executive producer Stephen Lambert hinted to Global’s The News Agents podcast that a celebrity version was on the cards.

“I think it would be pretty entertaining,” he said.

“We talk to the BBC about the future of all our shows and that’s obviously a possibility.”

Lambert’s production company is responsible for bringing the Dutch series De Verraders (The Traitors) to the UK and the US.

The second season of The Traitors UK ended on January 26, with Harry winning and taking home £95,000.

The first UK season of the show, which is filmed in Ardross, a castle in the Scottish Highlands, ended in December 2022.

Lambert explained that the original Dutch show, which follows a similar format to the party game Werewolf, also known as Mafia, had also used celebrities in the past so they “know” the format would work.

He said: “It was really a decision that we made with the BBC to make the first British version without celebrities.

“In Britain, the decision was, maybe we’ll think about celebrities at some stage.

“But the best shows, like The Apprentice, don’t have celebrities in them. If you don’t have celebrities, if you have real people, civilians, the prize pot matters.

“You know, if you’re a celebrity — £100,000 yes, obviously, it’s lovely — but it’s not as significant, as if you’re an ordinary person. They take the game more seriously and that we think is very important.”