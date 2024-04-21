In chance for Trump, youth at rally see him as answer to economic woes

Nathan Layne and Tim Reid
·7 min read

By Nathan Layne and Tim Reid

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (Reuters) - Thin with a boyish face and earrings in both ears, 23-year-old Isayah Turner does not look like a stereotypical Trump supporter, who tend to be middle aged or older.

Nevertheless, Turner drove two hours from his home outside Milwaukee on a recent Tuesday to see Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, one of a contingent of young voters there that some opinion polls suggest could be a growing and important demographic for Trump.

For Democratic incumbent Joe Biden, who overwhelmingly won the youth vote in 2020, an erosion of his support among young voters could potentially dampen his hopes of a second term.

Turner, who runs a dog breeding business with his mother, voted for Trump in 2020. He supports Trump's pro-oil drilling stance, his opposition to gun control - Turner owns several firearms - and his pledge to crack down on illegal immigration.

"I cannot think of one thing that Trump did that upset me while he was in office. And now with Biden in office there are countless things I disagree with," Turner told Reuters. "A lot of my friends are on the same page as me."

A Reuters/Ipsos poll in March showed Americans age 18-29 favoring Biden over Trump by just 3 percentage points - 29% to 26% - with the rest favoring another candidate or unsure of who if anyone would get their vote.

If Trump, 77, stays close to Biden, 81, in this demographic all the way to Election Day on Nov. 5 it would be a major gain compared to 2020, when Biden won the youth vote by 24 points.

Concerns about Biden's age and his support of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza have fueled the erosion of his support among young voters at a time he is also losing Hispanic voters.

There are also signs young people are slowly warming to the Republican Party, despite Biden's efforts to keep them on side by trying to cancel student debt, expand affordable housing and reverse curbs on abortion rights.

The share of Americans between 18-29 who identify as Republicans has ticked higher, from 24% in 2016 to 26% in 2020 and 28% so far this year, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

Despite a mixture of cold winds, sleet and rain, some 3,000 Trump supporters lined up outside a Green Bay convention center on April 2 to see Trump. The crowd skewed older, as usual, but there were hundreds of young people as well.

Reuters interviewed 20 people under the age of 30 to understand their support. The most common reason given for backing the former president was inflation and the perception the economy was not working for them, underscoring how the rise in prices for daily staples is more salient for some than high stock prices and low unemployment during the Biden years.

"I make decent money and I can't afford a home on the salary I make now," said Steve Wendt, 26, a security guard at a nearby hospital. "It's time to get a man back into office that is going to lower our prices."

At the same time, a majority said they agreed with Trump's reticence about aiding Ukraine in its war with Russia, an isolationist stance at odds with Biden's foreign policy agenda.

Collin Crego, 19, a history student, said funds spent overseas would be better used to tackle domestic issues like drug addiction.

"I don't really like what we are doing with Ukraine," Crego said. "When I hear him (Trump) talk, he's very patriotic, very 'America First' and I like that."

Of the 20 people Reuters interviewed, 15 cited inflation or other economic concerns for why they support Trump, while a dozen said his plan to restrict immigration was important to them.

All said they were unbothered by the four criminal cases Trump is facing, or the idea that his efforts to overturn the 2020 election made him a threat to democracy. One was Black, the other 19 were white. Eight will be casting their first presidential ballot this year.

Caitlyn Huenink, 20, said being a young Trump supporter can be hard because left-leaning young people tend to frown on her views. She said, however, that she has recently seen changes among her peer group at University of Wisconsin–Green Bay.

"They're more open to the way I think and more of my friends are becoming Republican," she said.

'MAKING ENDS MEET'

To be sure, a group of young people willing to brave inclement weather to see Trump are not a representative sample of the broader electorate, and polling this early in the cycle could prove off. Younger people vote less frequently than older Americans, making them especially difficult to predict.

Moreover, some opinion surveys indicate that Biden is holding on to his significant advantage with the youth.

An Economist/YouGov poll conducted last week showed 51% of voters under 30 picking Biden, versus 32% for Trump, while the Harvard Youth Poll, released Thursday, put Biden's lead over Trump among likely young voters at 19 points.

"Donald Trump is not winning the youth vote," John Della Volpe, director in charge of the Harvard poll, told Reuters.

The Biden campaign is not sitting still. In March it launched a $30 million ad buy across digital platforms and announced a project to reach students and recruit volunteers in high schools and on college campuses. It is working to inform younger people of the administration's investments in green energy and efforts to protect abortion access.

"That's why the campaign is working tirelessly to earn the votes of young voters — investing earlier than ever and leveraging every opportunity to connect with young voters," said Eve Levenson, the campaign's youth engagement director.

The latest Marist College poll was nevertheless a red flag for Biden. Conducted in March, it showed Trump 2 points ahead among Millennial and Gen-Z voters, with 61% of 18-29 year olds saying they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

The Trump campaign sees young people as a demographic for potential gains in 2024, a campaign adviser told reporters last month. He said the economy and overseas conflicts -- Trump often claims Russia's attack on Ukraine would not have happened on his watch -- were key topics to message about to this group.

"Like many Americans, young people can't afford rent, gas, or groceries, and they're struggling to buy a home because real wages have plummeted," said Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee.

Kelly also pointed to a finding in the Harvard poll - that only 9% percent of young Americans think the U.S. is on the right track - as proof that some were turning to Trump.

Among young voters, Trump appears to be doing better with males. The Harvard poll put Biden's lead among young men at just 6 percentage points, down 20 points from 4 years ago. Trump's deficit with women was 33 points, largely unchanged.

Della Volpe says that gender gap likely reflects several factors. One is that young men feel they are losing the right to speak frankly due to progressive views they believe are imposed on them about political correctness and toxic masculinity. These concerns are reinforced by Trump and podcasters like Jordan Peterson, popular with young men.

Trump has attended several Ultimate Fighting Championship events this election cycle, which are favored by young men. He also showed up at a Philadelphia sneaker convention where he put his golden "Never Surrender High-Tops" up for sale.

It was the kind of campaign stop meant to resonate with voters like Turner, a sneaker aficionado who was wearing a $400 pair of Nikes when Reuters spent an afternoon with him at his dog business two days after the rally.

Turner talked about the challenges of operating a business. He said gasoline was a major expense as he frequently drives to breeders hours away.

Turner said it was his Trump-loving mother, a former backer of President Barack Obama, who got him interested in politics.

Like other young people Reuters met at the rally, Turner said it was Trump's way of speaking without care for the political consequences that made him attractive. He said some of Trump's dehumanizing rhetoric bothers him, but he believes - as Trump has claimed - that Biden is the true threat to America.

"Some of it is extreme," Turner said of Trump's speech. "But at the same time if it means the country is going to do phenomenally better... and it's still going to be a free country I can take my feelings getting hurt in exchange for that."

(Reporting by Nathan Layne, Tim Reid and Jason Lange, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Opinion: The Indian election issue that will impact the world (and no one is talking about)

    As India’s national election kicks off, climate researcher Aditya Valiathan Pilai explores why climate change isn’t a major issue for the main BJP and Congress parties.

  • Jack Whalen heads home without commitment to end statute of limitations for abuse claims

    Jack Whalen was honoured this week to sit in the public gallery of the House of Assembly and hear elected officials refer to him as a hero for children who have been abused.Unfortunately for his cause, all those elected officials were sitting on the wrong side of the floor. Whalen, who estimates he spent more than 700 days in solitary confinement as a teen at the Whitbourne Boys' Home, has the full support of every non-Liberal MHA in his quest to have the province remove the statute of limitatio

  • Victoria Beckham: Spice Girls reunite... at Posh's 50th birthday

    All five members of the group perform Stop at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London.

  • Buck takes swing at ‘Moscow Marjorie’: She is just ‘mouthing the Russian propaganda’

    Former Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) went after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her anti-Ukraine position in an interview on CNN Friday. “Moscow Marjorie has reached a new low,” Buck said in an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” with anchor Erica Hill. “You know, during the Russian Revolution, [Bolshevik Revolution leader Vladimir] Lenin talked…

  • In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc

  • Fact Check: Trump Went to His Children's High School and College Graduations

    Despite widespread claims to the contrary, reports place the former president at nearly all his children's graduations.

  • Trump Phones in to Rally and Tells Crowd to Go Home Amid Nasty Weather: ‘Leave the Site’

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Donald Trump canceled his North Carolina rally on Saturday at the last minute, calling up and telling the crowd through an audio message that they must “leave the site and seek shelter” due to a “pretty big storm” rolling in.“So if you don’t mind, I think we’re going to have to just do a raincheck. I’m so sad, I’m in North Carolina right now and waiting to go in but they’re saying the weather is really getting bad,” Trump can be heard telling the crowd.“I’m so sorry,

  • Trump Rants About 'Presidential Immunity' As Hush Money Trial Begins

    The former president argued in all-caps that "if they take away my presidential immunity, they take away Crooked Joe Biden's presidential immunity."

  • Calmes: Hapless House Republicans weaponized impeachment. It backfired

    The spectacular failures of House Republican attempts to humiliate Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are a win for the Constitution.

  • I don’t want to be PM again, Truss insists

    The former leader said her new book was not about ‘trying to reinstate myself as prime minister’.

  • Laura Kuenssberg Corners Minister Over Rishi Sunak's Integrity Pledge Amid Tory Sleaze Claims

    "Can you look our viewers in the face today and tell them that's what they are getting?"

  • Recently arrested Morgan Wallen says he's "not proud" of behavior

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music star Morgan Wallen, who faces charges stemming in part from accusations that he threw a chair off the rooftop of a six-story bar, says he’s “not proud” of his behavior and accepts responsibility. The “One Thing at a Time” singer responded publicly Friday night on social media to his arrest in Nashville two weeks ago. He faces a May 3 court date after being charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly condu

  • Man speaks out after police release K-9 on him during traffic stop: 'Traumatized'

    A Black Ohio man said he is "traumatized" after police released a K-9 on him during a traffic stop during an investigation of a vehicle that was mistakenly believed to have been stolen, body camera footage shows. Brandon Upchurch, 38, of Toledo, told ABC News he was bitten seven times on his forearm and elbow by the K-9 after being pulled over on April 11 and has been unable to work since. Upchurch said he was driving his cousin home from work when officers pulled him over.

  • Trump was forced to listen silently as potential jurors offered their unvarnished assessments of him

    NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president

  • Trump makes new plea for immunity ahead of Supreme Court case

    Former President Trump made a new plea for presidential immunity Saturday in a Truth Social post, ahead of arguments at the Supreme Court next week on his immunity claim in his federal election interference case. “IF IMMUNITY IS NOT GRANTED TO A PRESIDENT, EVERY PRESIDENT THAT LEAVES OFFICE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED BY THE OPPOSING…

  • Melania Trump is set to make a return to her husband's campaign with a rare political appearance

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump is making a return to her husband's presidential campaign with a rare political appearance after months of being absent from Donald Trump's latest run for the White House. She plans to attend a fundraiser Saturday for the Log Cabin Republicans, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ members of the GOP. The event at the Palm Beach, Florida, estate that she shares with the former president is scheduled to take place behind closed doors. It will be

  • Melania Trump says US ‘must unite’

    Melania Trump is making a pitch for unity and says the “safety” of Americans would be her prime concern if her husband, former President Trump, wins his bid to return to the White House. “The safety and well-being of American families remains my top priority,” the former first lady told Fox News Digital in a story published Friday.…

  • GOP operative’s conviction over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign upheld

    A GOP political operative’s conviction over steering illegal Russian contributions to former President Trump’s 2016 campaign was upheld by a federal appeals court on Friday. The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal of Jesse Benton, a veteran political operative. Benton was convicted in late 2022. He had been charged with helping…

  • Marjorie Taylor Green mocked by fellow lawmaker calling on her to be appointed as 'Putin's Special Envoy'

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ukraine bill amendments were met with scorn, with one colleague calling for her appointment as "Putin's Special Envoy."

  • ‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing

    Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.