Channing Tatum Is 'Not Happy' About Court Drama with Ex Jenna Dewan: 'He Wants It to Be Over' (Source)

Tatum “wants to focus his energy” on daughter Everly and fiancée Zoë Kravitz, the insider tells PEOPLE

Channing Tatum is ready for the curtains to close on his legal drama with ex Jenna Dewan.

The Step Up stars — who share 10-year-old daughter Everly — have been locked in a legal battle over finances since announcing their split in 2018, and Tatum, 44, wants to move on, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“Channing‘s not happy about the latest court drama,” the insider tells PEOPLE, adding, “He wants it to be over.”

Instead of the ex-couple’s legal battle (which, as PEOPLE previously reported, is centered on financial issues, including profits reaped from the Magic Mike franchise), Tatum “wants to focus his energy” on Everly and his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, the source says.

“He loves his life with Zoë. They live a super private life,” the insider says, adding that he and Kravitz, 35, are “planning a wedding and are focused on their future.”

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, a rep for Dewan, 43, expressed that she is also ready to move on from the six-year legal battle, stating that “Jenna would certainly like him to do the right thing so everyone can be done with it.”

Earlier this week, another source told PEOPLE that both of the actors “would like to get beyond these final issues.”

And, referring to Tatum’s relationship with Kravitz and Dewan’s with actor Steve Kazee, the insider added, “Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”

At the time, another source added that despite their ongoing legal drama, Tatum and Dewan remain amicable.

“They have been co-parenting,” the insider said, adding that “although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other.”

After meeting on the set of Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut, Blink Twice, which stars Tatum, she and the 21 Jump Street actor’s romance blossomed, and the pair are now engaged, PEOPLE confirmed in October 2023.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that the stars are “really excited” to tie the knot, and are “actively wedding planning and working through all the details.”

Dewan, meanwhile, is currently expecting her second child with Kazee, 48, whom she has been dating since 2018 and been engaged to since February 2020.

The couple also shares 4-year-old son Callum.

