Charlotte FC’s 2024 schedule just dropped. Here’s what you should know
The next era of Charlotte FC will begin at home.
The opening game of Charlotte FC’s 2024 season begins in Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., when the Queen City side hosts New York City FC.
This will be the first game under the watch of newly minted head coach Dean Smith — the Premier League veteran with several ties to North Carolina beyond his revered name.
The team announced Wednesday that it will be opening up the upper bowl for tickets for that match, as they have the other home-openers. Tickets are on sale starting at $15 apiece.
Last year, the team distributed 69,345 tickets, making for a special atmosphere despite the 1-0 loss. This came on the heels of the team’s home-opener in its inaugural season — which featured a then-record 74,479 attendance.
Here are a few highlights of the Wednesday news.
How to buy tickets to the home opener
You can buy home-opening tickets on TicketMaster.com or through the team website. Single-match tickets to all 34 games — 17 home games — are on pre-sale, too.
How to watch all MLS games
All MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in 2024 — including game broadcasts as well as other on-demand content and postgame coverages and more. This is the second year of a 10-year contract with Apple.
Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks. For Charlotte FC, that game is June 2 against Atlanta.
Leagues Cup returns midseason
Leagues Cup, a World Cup style club competition featuring all LIGA MX and MLS teams will return in 2024. The event kicks off July 26 with the final set for August 25.
Leagues Cup was a massive success last year — for the league and for Charlotte FC.
MLS, for one, saw Inter Miami take the soccer world by storm in this tournament, thanks to the team’s remarkable run to the trophy powered by Lionel Messi and his accompanying magic.
Charlotte FC, meanwhile, saw a breakthrough of sorts in the tournament, too. The team won four games in a row including a victory over Houston Dynamo, 2-1, via a crazy comeback before falling in the tournament quarterfinals to Inter Miami.
Full Charlotte FC schedule
DATE
OPPONENT
HOME/AWAY
TIME (ET)
NETWORK
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
New York
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Mar 02, 2024
Vancouver
Away
10:30 PM
Saturday, Mar 09, 2024
Toronto
Away
2:00 PM
Saturday, Mar 16, 2024
Nashville
Away
8:30 PM
Saturday, Mar 23, 2024
Columbus
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Mar 30, 2024
Cincinnati
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Apr 06, 2024
New England
Away
7:30 PM
Saturday, Apr 13, 2024
Toronto
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
Minnesota
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New York
Away
7:30 PM
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Portland
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Nashville
Home
7:30 PM
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Chicago
Away
8:30 PM
Saturday, May 18, 2024
LA Galaxy
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Philadelphia
Home
7:30 PM
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New York Redbulls
Away
7:30 PM
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
Atlanta
Away
4:30 PM
FOX
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
DC
Home
7:30 PM
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Orlando
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Philadelphia
Away
7:30 PM
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
Houston
Away
8:30 PM
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
Miami
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
Cincinnati
Away
7:30 PM
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
Columbus
Away
7:30 PM
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
Austin
Away
8:30 PM
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New York Redbulls
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
Atlanta
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
Montreal
Away
7:30 PM
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
Orlando
Away
8:00 PM
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New England
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Sep 28, 2024
Miami
Away
7:30 PM
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
Chicago
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
Montreal
Home
7:30 PM
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
DC
Away
6:00 PM