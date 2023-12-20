Charlotte FC’s 2024 schedule just dropped. Here’s what you should know

The next era of Charlotte FC will begin at home.

The opening game of Charlotte FC’s 2024 season begins in Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m., when the Queen City side hosts New York City FC.

This will be the first game under the watch of newly minted head coach Dean Smith — the Premier League veteran with several ties to North Carolina beyond his revered name.

The team announced Wednesday that it will be opening up the upper bowl for tickets for that match, as they have the other home-openers. Tickets are on sale starting at $15 apiece.

Last year, the team distributed 69,345 tickets, making for a special atmosphere despite the 1-0 loss. This came on the heels of the team’s home-opener in its inaugural season — which featured a then-record 74,479 attendance.

Here are a few highlights of the Wednesday news.

How to buy tickets to the home opener

You can buy home-opening tickets on TicketMaster.com or through the team website. Single-match tickets to all 34 games — 17 home games — are on pre-sale, too.

How to watch all MLS games

All MLS action returns to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in 2024 — including game broadcasts as well as other on-demand content and postgame coverages and more. This is the second year of a 10-year contract with Apple.

Select MLS matches will also be available on the FOX family of networks. For Charlotte FC, that game is June 2 against Atlanta.

Leagues Cup returns midseason

Leagues Cup, a World Cup style club competition featuring all LIGA MX and MLS teams will return in 2024. The event kicks off July 26 with the final set for August 25.

Leagues Cup was a massive success last year — for the league and for Charlotte FC.

MLS, for one, saw Inter Miami take the soccer world by storm in this tournament, thanks to the team’s remarkable run to the trophy powered by Lionel Messi and his accompanying magic.

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, saw a breakthrough of sorts in the tournament, too. The team won four games in a row including a victory over Houston Dynamo, 2-1, via a crazy comeback before falling in the tournament quarterfinals to Inter Miami.

Full Charlotte FC schedule