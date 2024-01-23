Charlotte Hornets open trade season, agree to send Terry Rozier to Miami Heat

Terry Rozier is headed to Miami.

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to trade Rozier to the Heat for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round draft pick, league sources confirmed to the Observer on Tuesday.

Lowry is in the final year of his deal and could be a potential buyout candidate if the Hornets can’t move him in another deal. One league source suggested the Hornets will probably buy Lowry out of the remainder of his contract, giving him the opportunity to choose his next destination.

Terry Rozier walks back to the team’s sideline as time expires in fourth quarter action against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, January 8, 2024 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The Bulls defeated the Hornets in overtime 119-112.

Rozier’s departure paves the way for the Hornets’ backcourt of the future — LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller — to get more playing time together.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.