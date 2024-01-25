Chef from Dallas-Fort Worth area barbecue joint makes James Beard ‘Best Chef: Texas’ list

The James Beard Foundation released its list of semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Award and Texas restaurants could be found littered throughout the list.

The annual awards are presented by the James Beard Foundation and recognize restauranteurs, authors, chefs and journalists.

Three restaurants from Texas were among the semifinalists for the Outstanding Restaurant Award: Convenience West (Marfa), Mixtli (San Antonio), and Nancy’s Hustle (Houston).

Arnulfo “Trey” Sánchez III, chef at Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q in Grapevine, got on the list for Best Chef: Texas.

Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q currently sets up Thursday-Sunday at Hop & Sting Brewery in Grapevine. Sanchez has old-school pitmaster chops from working with his father who ran Arnold’s Texas Bar-B-Q.

“I have had a hand in sharing my family’s Texas style and classic barbecue with the people of Dallas-Fort Worth since 1979,” Sanchez told the Star-Telegram.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Arctic blast turns historic Texas town into a winter wonderland.

→Think Texas has had enough Arctic blasts? Wait for the wrath of polar vortex.

→4 Texas cities to watch spectacular total solar eclipse in April.

Last year, two Fort Worth restaurants were named semifinalists for the award. Don Artemio was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant, while Goldee’s Barbecue made the list for Best Chef: Texas. Don Artemio made the list of 10 finalist.

“I’m trying to stop crying,” Adrian Burciaga, general manager and co-owner at Don Artemio, told the Star-Telegram after hearing the news. “I still have chills. Oh man, this is fantastic.”

Over 30 restauranteurs, restaurants and chefs in Texas were honored this year. Listed below are all the Texas semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Award.

Outstanding Restaurateur

Itai Ben Eli and Itamar Levy, Sof Hospitality Group (Doris Metropolitan, Hamsa, and Bādolina Bakery & Café), Houston)

Outstanding Chef

David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin

David Uygur, Lucia., Dallas

Story continues

Emerging Chef

Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston

Best New Restaurant

Barbs-B-Q, Lockhart

Jūn, Houston

Ramen Del Barrio, Austin

Outstanding Bakery

La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson

Koffeteria, Houston

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Mariela Camacho, Comadre Panadería, Austin

Stephanie Velasquez, Ema HTX, Houston

Outstanding Hospitality

Bludorn, Houston

Gemma, Dallas

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Bufalina, Austin

Taconeta, El Paso

Outstanding Bar

Las Ramblas, Brownsville

Best Chef: Texas

Thomas Bille, Belly of the Beast, Spring

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje, Austin

Emmanuel Chavez, Tatemó, Houston

Mark Clayton, Squable, Houston

Christopher Cullum, Cullum’s Attaboy, San Antonio

Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston

Geoff Ellis, Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen, Austin

Alexandra Gates, Cochineal, Marfa

Joseph Gomez, Con Todo, Austin

Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio

Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Birdie’s, Austin

Emiliano Marentes, Elemi, El Paso

Misti Norris, Petra & the Beast, Dallas

Fermín Nuñez, Suerte, Austin

Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission

Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas

Regino Rojas, Purépecha, Dallas

Arnulfo Sánchez III, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q, Grapevine

Rich Vana, The Heritage Table, Frisco

Finalists for the awards will be announced on April, 3, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.