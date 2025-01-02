The chic but affordable jewellery brands you need on your radar

Finding super cool, good quality jewellery in the £50-£250 price range used to be a challenge.

Yet now, thanks to a host of new 'demi-fine' and 'contemporary' brands filling the awkward gap between a Topshop choker and Chanel pearls, we are positively spoilt for choice.

Whether you're treating yourself or a friend, or looking for something for the special person in your life, you really can't go too far wrong with something from one of these brands.

Tada & Toy

(Tada & Toy)

Prices: from £30 - £350

From playful ear cuffs to statement hoops & tiny stacking studs, Tada & Toy is a London based demi-fine jewellery studio specialising in really excellent earrings. Founded by best friends Tansy & Victoria, the brand does affordable, high quality pieces that are perfect for layering and donates 5 per cent of sales to animal conservation charity The Aspinall Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

tadaandtoy.com

Heavenly London

(Heavenly London)

Prices: £40 - £500

When it comes to good quality, super affordable imitation diamonds, Heavenly London is the original and best. Founded in 1993 by Belinda Scott and now run by her daughter Madeleine Sangster, the London label makes modern, high-glam pieces, from 925 sterling silver plated with either 18ct gold or Rhodium and set with cubic zirconica and imitation gems. The brand’s recently launched Art Deco collection is perfect for anyone who likes their bling chunky and layered.

heavenlylondon.com

Mejuri

(Mejuri)

Prices: from £35

Founded in 2013, Canadian brand Mejuri works with recycled gold and 14k gold vermeil, sterling silver, vermeil, titanium, responsibly sourced diamonds and AAA-grade gemstones, to design good quality modern, minimal pieces for everyday wear. From dinky studs for £20 through to diamond tennis bracelets for £1600, Mejuri has a design to suit every taste and budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop at their Marylebone store and at mejuri.com

Daphine

(Daphine)

Prices: From £50 - £250

Launched in 2018 by friends Damasia and Philippine, Daphine draws on inspiration from the archives of fashion and art history – and the impressive closet of co-founder Philippine’s Parisian grandmother to create bold, sculptural bling. Believing that luxury shouldn’t come at unnecessary cost, Daphine is committed to transparent pricing and sustainable production. All pieces are handmade by artisans in the brand’s Jaipur atelier using recycled brass.

The £65 gold-plated Oli ring, the design of which was based on a classic dome design Damasia’s mother had in the 90s, has exploded on the ‘gram, and is a sure-fire way to give your look a fashion insider spin.

shop-daphine.com

Orelia

(Orelia)

Prices: £10-£75

Founded in 2008 by Collette Flood, Orelia London makes super affordable pieces that are light and easy to wear. The women’s pieces are mainly made from brass, plated with 18k gold or 925 silver and set with Swarovski crystals, freshwater pearls and semi precious stones. For AW22 the brand has also added colourful resin and enamel pieces. The premium line, which majors in celestial moons and stars, is made from sterling silver plated in 18k gold. They also do a men’s range, made from stainless steel plated with 18k gold or a silver polished finish. The brand now also stocks a range of other independent affordable jewellery designers on its site Orelia & Co., ranging from minimal to colourful and beaded, and all under the £100 mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

orelia.co.uk

By Pariah

(By Pariah)

Prices: From £105

Founded in London in 2016 by Sophie Howard and inspired by an article in National Geographic about the Pariah parts of the Caribbean, the brand is built upon a love of untouched, raw materials. Using 100 per cent recycled gold or sterling silver and untreated natural gemstones and diamonds, Howard designs bold, sculptural pieces that are surprisingly lightweight and easy to wear. No wonder everyone from Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley and Saoirse Ronan to Emma Corrin and Thandie Newton are already a fan.

Stocked on Net-a-Porter, Liberty London, Selfridges and Farfetch.

bypariah.com

Lily & Roo

(Lilly&Roo)

Prices: £25-£490

If you’re into feminine pave and pearls, London label Lily & Roo is one to know. Founded by Brittany Preston in 2018, the brand makes all its pieces from recycled silver and gold from a studio in Hatton Garden. Most pieces have the option to made in a range of materials: from solid silver to gold plated and solid gold, with the option of crystals or real diamonds. The brand also offers both mechanical and laser engraving, which allows you to personalise pieces. Perfect for gifting.

ADVERTISEMENT

lilyandroo.com

Astrid & Miyu

(Astrid & Miyu)

Prices: from £29 - £115

Connie Nam founded Astrid & Miyu from her flat in Notting Hill in 2012 after struggling to find contemporary jewellery at affordable prices. All designed in house in the brand’s London studios, Astrid & Miyu specialise in dainty yet stackable pieces – check out its Vintage collection for some gold-plated loveliness. Their seven Instagrammable stores across London also do ear piercing, welded bracelets and tattoos.

astridandmiyu.com

Daisy London

(Daisy London)

Prices: £19-£250

Londoner and founder Ruth Bewsey dreamt up Daisy London in 2009 on Portobello Road. Fast forward ten years and the brand has developed something of a cult following. Following its wildly successful first collaboration with influencer Estee LaLonde, the second 28-piece collection, Goddess, is full of very now chunky gold necklaces, signet rings and sculptural hoop earrings. This is jewellery to be stacked, layered and worn every day.

daisyjewellery.com

Edge of Ember

(Edge of Ember)

Prices: from £35 for small stud earrings, to £175 for a statement necklace. Prices for the solid gold collection go up to £235.

Didn’t manage to get your hands on one of Celine’s initial pendants? Sustainable jewellery brand Edge of Ember have the perfect alternative. Founded by ex-financier Lynette Ong Gladstone in 2014, Edge of Ember aims to deliver quality, well-designed jewellery while empowering the communities that make it. Designed in by an all-female team in London and then made in artisanal workshops and small scale factories across Asia (all of which have ethical practices), the brand has been worn by everyone from Lady Gaga to Ellie Goulding.

Stocked in Harvey Nichols and on EdgeofEmber.com

Missoma

(Missoma)

Prices: From £19- £215.

British brand Missoma creates perfect jewellery for your everyday wardrobe. Its delicate, distinctive pieces combine semi-precious gemstones with zircon pavé set in 18ct gold vermeil to give a refined but playful feel. The pieces are designed to be worn alone or layered, and interchangeable studs, pendants and charms allow you to make them your own. The brand has also created four wildly popular collections in partnership with lifestyle influencer Lucy Williams.

Shop it in Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Fenwick and Fortnum & Mason, or online here.

Monica Vinader

(Monica Vinader)

Prices: £20 - £2,459

British jewellery designer Monica Vinader's eponymous brand shot to fame soon after it launched in 2008 thanks to the widespread popularity of her Fiji bracelets. The grown-up take on friendship bracelets were a sellout hit, and remain the brand’s bestselling style today. This is the go-to brand for instantly wearable, contemporary pieces to style, stack and personalise with engraving. Since April 2020 the brand has made all its pieces using 100 per cent recycled gold and silver vermeil.

Visit one of her boutiques in Chelsea, Mayfair and Canary Wharf; or shop it online here.

Maria Black

(Maria Black)

Prices: £40-£300

Copenhagen-born Maria Black founded her eponymous jewellery brand in 2010. She creates two lines: one is fine jewellery in 14 carat white and yellow gold that ranges from around £125 - £465, and the other, her fashion collection, is gold plated silver and ranges from around £40 - £300. Designed at her Copenhagen HQ and produced in Thailand and India, Black’s designs are art-inspired shapes inset with precious metals and pearls. And they’re really rather lovely.

Stocked on Net-a-Porter and in Liberty, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Boutique 1.

maria-black.com

Stellar 79

(Stellar 79)

Prices: £48 to £245

Created by sisters Natasha and Sheena, East London-based demi-fine jewellery brand Stellar 79 makes affordable 18 carat gold vermeil jewellery influenced by the Trinidadian and Mauritian Indian heritage of its founders. All the jewellery is designed by the sisters in London and hand-made in Jaipur using ethically sourced gemstones and recyclable packaging. Some of the pieces are also available to rent on ByRotation.

stellar-79.com and wolfandbadger.com

Soru

(Soru)

Prices: starting at £65, up to £480

Created by two half English-Sicilian sisters, Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle, Soru means 'sisters' in Sicilian. All pieces have a touch of Italian flair (the Siciliana collection is our particular favourite) and can be worn everyday or for a special occasion — they also have a dedicated bridal section on their site. Worn by the likes of the new Princess of Wales, Chiara Ferragni and Rita Ora, the brand has a strong celebrity following but the price point means the demi-fine pieces are affordable.

All ethically handmade in Italy or Turkey, Soru is available at Harrods, Fenwicks and Harvey Nichols.

sorujewellery.com

By Alona

(By Alona)

Prices: £50- £350

London based jewellery designer Alona Shelemy, the daughter of a fine jeweller, draws on her European and Middle Eastern heritage as inspiration for her effortlessly cool designs. Using gold filled, sterling silver or 18k gold plated metals, she reimagines ancient treasures of the Mediterranean to create chunky, cool-girl jewels. It’s all made in London and 10% of the proceeds of each order go to Ocean Conservation charities.

byalona.com

Ottoman Hands

(Ottoman Hands)

Prices: from £19- £175.

Deniz Gurdal, who started out selling her jewellery on Portobello Road back in 2009, designs jewellery inspired by the ancient Ottoman Empire. Each piece is handmade from 21ct gold-plated recycled brass or 18ct gold-plated recycled sterling silver and set by hand with semi-precious stones by master jewellers in a family-run workshop in Istanbul.

ottomanhands.com

Theodora Warre

(Theodora Warre)

Prices: from £50 to £1950

If you’re into moons, stars and talismanic references of all kinds, Theodora Warre is the jewellery designer for you. The great-granddaughter of former crown jeweller Harry Garrard, Warre specialises in eclectic semi-precious pieces with a bohemian vibe. Passionate about preserving traditional craftsmanship and supporting local communities, Warre works with a small team of artisans in Jaipur to create each piece. All of the stones and materials she uses are conflict-free, and she ensures the craftsmen she works with are paid a fair wage.

theodorac.com

Pink Piglet

(Pink Piglet)

Prices: £100- £180

Inspired by her travels to India, Pink Piglet founder Millie Carr makes bold, colourful crystal earrings from gemstones sourced ethically in India, which are cut and polished by Indian craftsmen. With a belief that crystals heal the soul, each of the big, bold styles holds mood-altering properties to cure and uplift. Oh, and they look pretty cool too.

thepinkpigletcollection.com

Alex Monroe

(Alex Monroe)

Prices: From £70 for a simple pendant, up to £700 for the more serious stuff.

Alex Monroe celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017, making the British brand one of the more established in this category. All the jewellery is nature-inspired, designed by Alex and his team and handmade in England. The iconic bumble bee necklace, a piece which propelled the brand into the forefront of fashion in 2008, remains its bestseller today.

alexmonroe.com

Ania Haie

(Ania Haie)

Prices: from £15 to £100

Launched in 2018, Ania Haie is a London-based jewellery brand focussing on fashionable, trend-led jewellery at an affordable price. Available exclusively on AniaHaie.com, the brand has mastered delicate jewellery which can be styled, stacked and layered as you please. Made from gold plated and rose gold plated sterling silver, Ania Haie’s designs are perfect for layering and stacking.

aniahaie.com

Otiumberg

(Otiumberg)

Prices: start at £25.

Founded in 2014 by sisters Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, who have backgrounds in fashion (Burberry and Louis Vuitton) and art, Otiumberg's sterling silver and gold-plated designs.are fashion-forward and incredibly wearable. The personalised bracelets make ideal giffts... and the wallet-friendly prices don't hurt either.

otiumberg.com