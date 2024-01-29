Chiefs offer all-inclusive travel deal to Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Check out the price

As some Kansas City Chiefs fans think about getting to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, some might consider an all-inclusive package offered by the team, complete with tickets, hotel, airfare, musical entertainment and more.

The price? Somewhere between $3,000 to $16,000 per person.

The Chiefs on Monday announced the travel packages with On Location, a North Carolina-based event management company, after Kansas City defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to head to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The travel packages include exclusive access to private pregame parties with other fans, a special Chiefs takeover event at a bar near the Las Vegas Strip, gifts from the NFL, round-trip flights and a ticket to the game.

Here’s a look at the details.

Game day ticket package

The game day ticket package price starts at $8,505 per person and includes access to the Super Bowl experience at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center in Las Vegas.

You will be able to hang out with other fans with an all-inclusive tailgate and open bar, live DJ, interactive games and more in the Kickoff Club.

This package also includes a ticket to the game.

All-inclusive hotel packages

Each of the six all-inclusive hotel packages available includes a three-night stay at these hotels near Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LVIII: Paris Las Vegas, Conrad Las Vegas or Crockford Las Vegas.

Each package also gives you access to an official Chiefs fan takeover event with former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Ole Red, a live music bar on the Las Vegas Strip, and includes a ticket to the game.

You can pick between a land-only or air-inclusive package for each of the hotels; the air-inclusive packages include round-trip airfare from Kansas City International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The land-only packages for Conrad and Crockford hotel stays include round-trip game day transportation.

Story continues

Prices range from $12,755 to $15,858 per person.

Ticketless hotel package

On Location also offers packages for fans who do not have a ticket or do not want to go to the game, but want to be in Las Vegas.

The six packages are the same as they are for the all-inclusive hotel package, just without the Super Bowl LVIII ticket.

Prices for these packages range from $3,100 to $6,200 per person, depending on the hotel selected and if you want round-trip airfare from Kansas City to Las Vegas.