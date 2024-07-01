Children’s theater veteran will make jump to innovative Kansas City stage company

Ernie Nolan, who has established a national reputation as an artistic director for children’s theaters, is coming to Kansas City to head a longstanding stage company known for producing innovative and provocative new plays.

Unicorn Theatre has announced that Nolan will take over as artistic director for Cynthia Levin, who retired after 45 years at Unicorn.

Nolan, the executive artistic director of Nashville Children’s Theatre since 2017, officially began work July 1. The Detroit native formerly served as the artistic director of Emerald City Theatre, which shut down in 2020 but was then Chicago’s largest theater for young audiences. He received the Illinois Theatre Association’s award for Excellence in Theatre for Young Audiences in 2014.

“For decades, Kansas City artists have created magical, moving work on Unicorn stages,” he said in a release. “I am honored and excited to now contribute to that.”

A playwright, director and choreographer, Nolan has directed multiple productions at Kansas City’s Coterie Theatre and choreographed Unicorn’s 2007 production of “La Cage Aux Folles.”

(The Coterie also named a producing artistic director this year. Kahlia Davis started Feb. 1.)

Nolan graduated from the University of Michigan Musical Theatre Program and The Theatre School at DePaul University. He also served as assistant professor of theater studies at The Theatre School.

Levin was named Unicorn’s artistic director in 1983 after coming to the theater as an actor, director, stage manager and sound designer in 1979, when it was called Theatre Workshop. Her title evolved into producing artistic director after the Unicorn moved to its current home at 3828 Main St.

She announced her retirement a year ago.

Unicorn’s 2024-25 season

“A Strange Loop,” Sept. 4-29

“The Heart Sellers,” Oct. 23-Nov. 10

“Fire Work,” Dec. 4-22

“Doctor Moloch,” Jan. 29-Feb. 16

“Wolf Play,” March 12-30

“POTUS,” April 30-May 25